Watch the Trailer for St. Denis Medical, a New Comedy Coming this Fall

We can all name our favorite medical dramas, but medical comedies? Those are a bit rarer. Cracking the perfect joke in a hospital setting is tough, but it’s no problem for the upcoming mocumentary-style comedy, St. Denis Medical, whose doctors let out hilarious jokes in the very first trailer.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

Brought to us by Justin Spitzer, the producer of The Office and Superstore, the sitcom is sure to zap Tuesday nights to life when it debuts on NBC on November 12. The series is set at “an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

Judging by the brand-new trailer, maintaining sanity can be a challenge — and that’s all part of the fun.

Comedian Wendi McLendon-Covey, the star of gems like The Goldbergs, Reno 911!, and Bridesmaids, joins the cast as Joyce, the executive director of the hospital and a former oncological surgeon. She has big dreams for St. Denis Medical, which include over-enthusiastic cartwheels in front of burnt-out nurses to boost morale. Also, a bit of interior design: We see Joyce matching wall paint to, yes, a medical breast model.

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

“If you’re trying to become a destination medical facility, you need an area where you can outshine your competitors. And our area is gonna be the breast area,” she explains.

The trailer introduces us to other members of the powerhouse cast. Mekki Leeper (The Sex Life of College Girls, Jury Duty) plays awkward new floor nurse Matt, who accidentally injects himself with a patient’s EPI pen. When he tells a group of colleagues that a patient wants to order off a painkiller “menu,” an Emergency Department doctor says with a sly smile, “That’s a party.” That doctor is played by comedian David Alan Grier of In Living Color fame. It is this contrast — balancing opposite elements, like funny one-liners and E.R. doctors — that makes for the best comedies. At the heart of the whole series is Alison Tomlin's (Fargo) put-upon head nurse, Alex.

Of course, the laughs come easily, but the trailer hints at scenes and sequences that also bring a lot of genuine heart.

Who else stars in St. Denis Medical?

Matt (Mekki Leeper) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The St. Denis Medical cast also includes Josh Lawson (Superstore), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear), and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore).

The series is written and produced by co-creators Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, the creative minds behind NBC's epic parodies Superstore and American Auto. Ruben Fleischer, known for Superstore, Zombieland, and Zombieland: Double Tap, will direct the series premiere.

Where to watch St. Denis Medical

The hospital will begin admitting patients (and viewers) on November 12, when two back-to-back episodes will debut on NBC. After the two-episode premiere, the series will slide into a regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m., just before Season 3 of Night Court at 8:30 p.m.

If you miss the show on Tuesdays, episodes of St. Denis Medical will be available to stream the day after they air on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

While we wait for the premiere in November, there are plenty of hysterical workplace comedies to watch now, like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks and Recreation. They’re all on Peacock, ready for your streaming enjoyment.