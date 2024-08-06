The Office's Hysterical Olympics Episode Deserves a Gold Medal

The Very Best Pilot Moments | The Office

The Office forever changed the way fans look at yogurt lids and paperclips.

Every fan has a favorite episode of The Office, but during the Olympic Games every two years, one particular episode demands a re-watch: Season 2, Episode 3 ("Office Olympics").

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

After all, who doesn't love a day at the office with athletic feats but without supervision?

That's precisely what Dunder Mifflin's Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) was thinking in "Office Olympics," after Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) left the office for the day. He corralled his colleagues for an in-office Olympiad, and shocked to discover a crew of fierce competitors at Dunder Mifflin.

RELATED: T.V. Spouses Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson Play Tennis Together for Office Reunion

"Office Olympics" is more than just a masterclass in sitcom writing; it's a touching tribute to the small victories that make corporate life endurable.

Title card from from The Office Season 2 Episode 3, "Office Olympiads". Photo: NBC

What happened in The Office's "Office Olympics" episode? Pam Beesly (Jenna Fisher) and Jim put together an Olympics-themed competition while Michael and Dwight were away on a personal errand in Season 2, Episode 3 ("Office Olympics"). The two organizers gathered their coworkers to the break room before lunch to inform them they'd all compete as athletes in the first-office Olympics. Grabbing a scented candle from the restroom as the Olympic Torch and hanging a hastily drawn banner, Jim became the self-appointed commissioner while inviting his coworkers to compete. Their motivation? Shining gold, silver, or bronze medals made of linked paper clips and yogurt lids — and glory, of course. "The bronze is really blue, and they're also the backside of the gold, so no flipping," Pam told her coworkers. The events were all developed by their fellow employees based on their favorite weekday pastimes at their desks, including: Icelandic "Flonkerton" (English translation: "Box of Paper Snowshoe Racing"); "Guess the Elevator"; an M&M chug in which only Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) participated; and a lap around the office's bullpen while drinking coffee, to name a few. Michael and Dwight unfortunately returned to catch everyone sprinting around their desks with full cups of coffee and, after a stern glare from Michael, the employees rushed back to their desks to finish their work. While pondering his medal at his desk, Jim decided the Office Olympics were incomplete because there hadn't been a closing ceremony. After recruiting Pam to inform the athletes, Jim asked Michael if he could join the group momentarily. Once Michael exited his office, he found a podium and the entire Dunder Mifflin team waiting for him, as Jim gifted him a gold medal at the closing ceremony. (Dwight got a silver one.) The moment was made all the more sentimental after the National Anthem began playing and a clothesline of origami birds appeared behind them.

Who directed "Office Olympics"? Paul Feig directed "Office Olympics" — his directorial debut on the series. He later directed many must-watch episodes of The Office, like Season 4, Episode 13 ("Dinner Party"), and Season 7's finale ("Goodbye, Michael"). "[Feig] is undoubtedly one of our favorite directors," Fisher explained on a 2019 episode of her Office Ladies podcast before chatting with Feig. During their discussion, Feig credited the closing ceremonies of "Office Olympics" as a pivotal moment in the evolution of Carrell's Michael Scott. RELATED: Steve Carell Reveals His Theory for Why The Office Is Still So Popular "That was the episode that kind of started to turn everything because that's where, you know, Steve's character started to become slightly more sympathetic..." Feig explained. "Steve just made this decision to kind of start crying, you know, getting all choked up ... I think that was kind of the turning point where his character took that left turn from Ricky Gervais' character and became more sort of the lovable misfit who's trying too hard for everybody to like him."

Paul Feig Photo: Getty Images

"Office Olympics" was inspired by King of the Hill's Office Olympics

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) appears in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 3. Photo: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

The episode was inspired by an actual event thrown by the writers and producers of the animated comedy series King of the Hill.

The Office Ladies podcast revealed that, sometime in the late 90s, everyone working on King of the Hill staged an in-office Olympics. The event was complete with shirts for teams, official banners, and fake doves, just like the ones seen during the closing ceremonies of The Office episode.

King of the Hill's office Olympics took place over a day and a half of company time. Flugelhorn and trumpet player Chuck Mangione, who performed at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, even visited the ceremony. After catching wind of the event, The Office writers were left impressed and inspired, incorporating many of the original event's games and details into the episode.

"Office Olympics" was written by the Parks and Rec and The Good Place showrunner Michael Schur

"Office Olympics" was written and co-produced by Michael Schur, who was later the creator of the hit NBC sitcoms Parks and Rec, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to his role in writing and co-producing The Office, Schur also made a small cameo in "Office Olympics" that many fans may have missed.

Looking closely, viewers can see Schur in a photograph as Dwight's Amish cousin, Mose. After including the Easter egg in "Office Olympics," Schur would later guest star as Mose throughout the entirety of the series.

"I think [Schur] thought he was just appearing in a photograph," Fisher explained on Office Ladies. "Little did he know he would go on to play this character for nine years."

Steve Carell's wife made her debut as Carol Stills in "Office Olympics"

Aside from Schur's on-screen debut as cousin Mose, Fisher was excited to reveal that "Office Olympics" also introduced the recurring character of Carol Stills, the realtor who helped Michael become a homeowner in his subplot in the episode. Carrell's real-life wife, Nancy Carrell, played Carol Stills throughout several episodes of The Office and even had a brief romance with Michael in Season 3.

RELATED: The Real-Life Spouses and Partners of The Office Stars

"[The Office casting director Allison Jones] had always been a huge fan of Nancy's, and she was looking from day one on our show to find a place for her," Fisher explained on Office Ladies. "And she thought this was perfect; she loved being able to pit Nancy and Steve against one another in this way. Mike Schur told me that Steve was positively giddy when Nancy was on set. He was just giggly and delighted."

"Office Olympics" is the first time viewers learned about Dwight's farm

Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) appear in a scene from The Office, Season 9 Episode 4. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In the Office Ladies podcast, Angela Kinsey also revealed that the episode is the first time viewers learned that Dwight has a beet farm on which he also operated a bed-and-breakfast.

"We find out at the condo that Dwight has a 60-acre beet farm," Kinsey told Office Ladies listeners.

"Yes, this is the first mention of his beet farm," Fisher added excitedly.

In their subplot, Michael had invited Dwight to move into the condo he was buying as a roommate but, after Dwight peppered Michael with questions about the best place to put his terrarium and the logistics of their living dynamics, the offer was rescinded.

"It was nice of him to offer, but I live in a nine-bedroom farmhouse," Dwight said in his talking head interview on the episode. "I have my own crossbow range; it's the perfect situation for me."

"Office Olympics" was a milestone for Jim and Pam's relationship

Pam Beesly Halpert (Jenna Fischer) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) on The Office Season 9 Episode 21, "Livin' The Dream". Photo: Danny Feld/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Another fun fact confirmed by the Office Ladies podcast is that "Office Olympics" was the first time anyone in the office called to attention the flirtatious bond between Pam and Jim.

Of course, the one to open their mouth was the office curmudgeon, Angela Martin (Kinsey).

"Come on, Angela," Pam probed as the pair watched Jim excitedly orchestrate one of the games. "Don't you have a game?"

"I have one, yes," Angela confirmed.

"Well, let's play," Pam said. "What is it?"

"I call it Pam Pong," Angela deadpanned. "I count how many times Jim gets up from his desk and goes to reception to talk to you."

"We're friends," Pam replied defensively.

"Apparently," Angela quipped in her trademark rude candor.

For the remainder of the episode, Pam seemed a tad insecure about the joy she felt around Jim's visits to her desk.

Watch "Office Olympics" and every season of The Office on Peacock.