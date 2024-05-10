Maya Rudolph Has Been Hiding at SNL for 17 Years

NBC is proudly adding St. Denis Medical to its esteemed lineup of sitcoms and workplace comedies.

Everything to Know About St. Denis Medical on NBC

Get ready to laugh on Tuesdays this fall because a new NBC comedy is bound to have viewers in stitches: St. Denis Medical.

Fans of The Office and Superstore are in for a treat as a new workplace mockumentary makes its way to NBC. The series stars the hysterical Wendi McClendon-Covey and David Alan Grier alongside a dynamite cast of comics. You won't want to miss it, and NBC Insider has all of the details needed to laugh along with the St. Denis Medical staff.

When does St. Denis Medical premiere? An official premiere date for St. Denis Medical has yet to be announced; however, we do know episodes will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c this fall on NBC. St. Denis Medical will kick off the Tuesday lineup, followed by new episodes of Night Court, The Voice, and The Irrational. Needless to say, Tuesday nights are being taken to the next level.

Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) and Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) during the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

St. Denis Medical stars Wendi McClendon-Covey, the star of hilarious projects like The Goldbergs, Reno 911!, and Bridesmaids. According to Deadline, McClendon-Covey will play Joyce, the executive director of the hospital and a former oncological surgeon who has big (albeit unrealized) dreams for St. Denis Medical. Leading alongside the comedic powerhouse is the talented David Alan Grier, known for Joe Pickett and In Living Color. Deadline reports that Grier stars as Ron, an Emergency Department doctor and down-on-his-luck divorcee. The St. Denis Medical cast also includes Allison Tolman (Fargo, Good Girls), Josh Lawson (Superstore), Mekki Leeper (The Sex Life of College Girls), and Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear). St. Denis Medical is written and produced by co-creators Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, the creative forces behind NBC's Superstore and American Auto. The series premiere will be directed by Superstore's Ruben Fleischer.

Where to stream episodes of St. Denis Medical

New episodes of St. Denis Medical will be available to stream the day after they air on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.