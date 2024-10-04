How to Watch NBC’s New Comedy Series St. Denis Medical

I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

The minds behind The Office and Superstore have a new comedy, St. Denis Medical. Here's everything you need to know to catch each episode.

Coming soon is a new comedy that proves laughter is the best medicine. Doctors have been at the center of some of the greatest TV dramas of all time, but great humor can also be found at hospitals. St. Denis Medical brings something fresh to TV, re-envisioning high-stakes hospital life as a comedy with a healthy dose of heart thrown in.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

Co-Created by executive producer Justin Spitzer, who brought us Superstore, and Eric Ledgin, you can expect a lot of silliness coupled with emotional life-or-death moments (just like a real hospital) when it premieres. If you want to make sure you're catching this new and exciting comedy joining fellow workplace hits like The Office and Parks and Recreation, below we've got everything you need to know to catch St. Denis Medical.

When is the St. Denis Medical release date? The new comedy debuts on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with two back-to-back episodes. With the double dose of medical comedy, you’ll get to know all the exciting and quirky characters that make the fictional hospital, St. Denis Medical, tick before the show begins its regular schedule. After the two-episode premiere, the series will air on Tuesdays at 8:00 pm ET.

Matt (Mekki Leeper) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Is St. Denis Medical streaming? Yes, you'll be able to catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical streaming the day after they premiere only on Peacock. So, if you're reading this after November 12, there are already episodes available for you!

What is St. Denis Medical about?

The new comedy follows the daily interactions of the doctors, nurses, and patients at a busy, understaffed fictional hospital in an Oregon town. At the head of the workplace hierarchy is Joyce, an ambitious hospital administrator played by Wendi McClendon-Covey (The Goldbergs, Reno 911!), who is not above doing cartwheels to boost staff morale and has big plans for the hospital. Main cast members include David Alan Grier (The American Society of Magical Negroes), playing a jaded emergency room doctor and divorcee, and Alison Tolman (Fargo), a diligent, no-nonsense nursing supervisor.

They’re joined by an impressive group of comedy veterans who promise to turn the serious genre of medical dramas on its ear. Josh Lawson (Mortal Kombat, Superstore) plays a cocky trauma surgeon, while Mekki Leeper (The Sex Lives of College Girls) depicts an earnest and freshly minted E.R. nurse. Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear) and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore) round out the star-studded cast.

The series is filmed in a mockumentary format reminiscent of The Office, with amusing cutaways in which the actors sometimes speak directly to the camera. But St. Denis Medical plays on that style in a “different, interesting way,” Spitzer revealed to NBC Insider. We can’t wait to find out.

While waiting for the first two episodes of St. Denis Medical, you can revisit all your favorite workplace comedies on Peacock, the streaming home of The Office, Superstore, Parks and Recreation, and more.