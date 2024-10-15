Emmy-nominated actress Allison Tolman has gone from musical theatre to critically acclaimed TV shows. Now you can see her on NBC's St. Denis Medical

Who is Allison Tolman? Everything to Know about the St. Denis Medical Star

Versatile actress Allison Tolman is quickly making a name for herself as a performer with an unbelievable range. From portraying emotional characters with deep backgrounds to taking on quirky and fun roles, she has been the crucial key to several popular shows' success. And now, she’s gearing up to show off her comedy skills in the highly anticipated NBC comedy, St. Denis Medical.

She will be taking the lead as Alex, the newly promoted Nursing Supervisor in the hospital who is responsible for keeping her coworkers and their patients in line. And all while dealing with the orders and demands of the hospital’s executive director, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey).

Ahead of the series premiere on November 12, here is a look into Tolman and the roles that got her here.

Allison Tolman’s early career

Originally from Texas, Tolman made her acting debut in Dallas after graduating from Baylor University with a Fine Arts degree.

It was in Dallas where she began to gain a following for her roles in musical theater productions, earning her recognition as the Best Local Actress in 2005 by the Dallas Observer.

Eventually she relocated to Chicago and that’s where her acting career grew from the stage to the screen.

Allison Tolman’s big break role in Fargo

For years, Tolman would periodically appear as a minor character in a TV series, including her brief stints in Prison Break and Barney & Friends.

It was her breakout role in the hit series Fargo that cemented her presence in the acting industry and lead to the opportunities she’s had since. It also gave her the chance to end her bout of no work and get back on the screen.

“When I auditioned for Fargo, when I put myself on tape originally I was actually unemployed and I wasn’t working,” she told Daily Actor, adding, “It’s kind of a quick unfolding and a really fast way for your life to change that much overnight.”

Her role as Fargo’s commanding deputy Molly Solverson was well-received, earning the performer her first Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Allison Tolman fought against supporting roles

Despite the success of Fargo, her beloved main character wasn’t enough to propel her to the acting field that Tolman wanted to be in.

She began getting offers for supporting roles instead, such as playing the heartfelt mother or sympathetic friend.

Tolman turned down all of these opportunities in hopes of getting a chance to lead her own TV series and be taken seriously. This was the gutsy career move that paid off for her in the long term. After all, now she's one of the leads on NBC's newest comedy.

Allison Tolman's career struggle

Demanding the industry to take her seriously was a struggle for Allison.

“It was hard—there were a couple of offers where I was like, “But that’s a lot of money. That’s like a lot of money,” she told Vanity Fair.

It was to the point where she was considering the idea that it could be a losing battle. “I was like, “If the only thing I ever did was the first season of Fargo, that would still be a pretty good career.”

Allison stayed strong and was supported to fight the good fight as long as it took. Luckily, her supporting role-strike ended after receiving back-to-back leading roles.

In 2017, two years after Fargo, she helmed the ABC series Downard Dog as the leading role of Nan, a hardworking and relatable millennial.

Tolman followed that up with her main character Jo Evans in Emergence, an emotional divorcee who takes in a young girl who survives a plane crash. While both shows ended after one season, they kept Allison working and gave her the ability to show off her range. And that versatility is what led her to her next major role.

Allison Tolman’s killer role

It was announced in 2021 that for the second season of the critically acclaimed series Why Women Kill, Allison would be brought in for a main role.

That role ended up being Alma Fillcot, an endearing housewife turned convinced killer after her mission to be accepted into a prestigious garden club gets out of hand. Tolman told CBS News that while it was one of the more sinister characters she’s played thus far, it brought her back to her Dallas roots.

“I have a background in sketch comedy and musical theater and it really felt like it was sort of a draw on those skills that I know I have but people haven't seen me do before.”

