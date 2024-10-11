St. Denis Medical Cast's Adorable Reaction to New Poster: "We're So Freaking Cute"

I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

St. Denis Medical has a new teaser trailer and poster out and you can see the cast react in real time.

The cast of St. Denis Medical were surprised on the red carpet at NBC’s recent Fall Comedy Event with a brand new poster for the show that they’d (mostly) never seen before.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

The newest stars of the hit comedy got together alongside fellow NBC cast members from shows like Happy’s Place and Night Court for a night of celebrating both the premiere and return of some great shows this fall. Cameras were rolling when St. Denis Medical cast members Allison Tolman, Kaliko Kauahi, David Alan Grier, Kahyun Kim, and Wendi McLendon-Covey saw their faces on the latest poster for the show (below).

St. Denis Medical Cast Photo: NBC

“We’re so freaking cute!” Tolman exclaimed before signing a copy of the image.

Other cast members like Grier and McLendon-Covey stayed quiet but were grinning ear-to-ear at seeing their faces on the poster alongside the co-stars they’ve come to love while filming the show, which premieres on NBC on November 12.

One cast member, though, stood out above the rest. Mekki Leeper, who plays befuddled new nurse Matt on the show, couldn’t keep a poker face that someone had let the new image slip to him.

“They wanted me to act surprised for this TikTok, but I’d already seen this image. But that is what I’d look like if I were really surprised in this moment,” he said, pointing at his character on the poster. “That’s the exact face, wow.”

It’s a perfect example of the wit and charm that’s coming when the new comedy from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin premieres. The show is a mockumentary that follows the lives of the overworked, under-staffed crew at an Oregon hospital. If you’ve somehow missed the previous trailer and teasers, you’re in luck.

Along with the new poster for the show comes a brand new sneak preview of St. Denis Medical.

Watch a New St. Denis Medical Trailer

The new 30-second teaser begins with surgeon Bruce (Superstore’s Josh Lawson) calmly walking a patient through falling asleep during the anesthesia… or so he thinks.

Related

“Is this guy Wolverine?!” he exclaims when the patient is still awake after getting his dose.

From there, the teaser goes into a montage of the hijinx and heart that’ll be coming in hot to your TV screen when St. Denis Medical premieres.

Catch the premiere on November 12 and watch the show the next day every week on Peacock.