St. Denis Medical Stars David Alan Grier, Wendi McLendon-Covey Earn Comedy Honor

The stars of St. Denis Medical will be celebrated for their heartfelt and hilarious acting at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is rolling out the red carpet for two of our favorite comedians, Wendi McLendon-Covey and David Alan Grier, who are both starring in the highly anticipated comedy series St. Denis Medical, set to premiere November 12 on NBC. The dynamic duo will receive NBFF’s Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Award during a special celebration on October 20 at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach, California.

Now in its 25th year, the bigger-than-ever festival draws 60,000 people and has a treat in store for comedy fans. Attendees will get a first look at St. Denis Medical, created by the mad geniuses behind Superstore and American Auto. Honorees McLendon-Covey and Grier will pop in for a conversation during the advance screening, taking place at 8:30 pm on October 18, to discuss their careers and dish on behind-the-scenes shenanigans (we can only hope!). Comedians love to rib, and we can tell Grier is already gearing up for the event, pointing out a spelling mistake on the event's poster.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhhh sh-t! We gettin honored! Now if only they could spell my name right 🤔,” Grier wrote on his official Instagram.

McLendon-Covey chimed in with a joke, too, pointing out their buttoned-up attire in the photos.

“On October 18, me and fellow blazer enthusiast @davidalangrier will be honored at the @newportbeachfilmfest,” she posted.

What is the Comedy Achievement Award?

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBFF’s Comedy Achievement Award is presented annually to celebrate the creativity and brilliance of comedy performers. McLendon-Covey and Grier will be feted along with a stellar group of 17 award honorees and ten Variety “Actors to Watch.” This year’s winners include Scottish actor Ewan McGregor (TV Performance of the Year Award), Joan Chen, who recently starred in Dìdi (Career Achievement Award), Amy Poehler (Variety Legend and Groundbreaker Achievement Award), and America’s Got Talent Host Terry Crews (Arts Champion Award).

The Festival runs from October 17 - 24, bringing a stellar lineup of more than 300 feature-length films and shorts from 50 countries. In addition to the screenings, attendees can mix and mingle at after-parties featuring food and libations from local restaurants.

What is St. Denis Medical About?

St. Denis Medical is a mockumentary-style sitcom that follows the employees of an understaffed and underfunded hospital in Oregon as they balance saving lives with saving their own sanity. The series, co-created by Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, stars McLendon-Covey as an enthusiastic hospital administrator and Grier as a jaded E.R. doc and divorcee. They’re joined by a colorful cast of characters, including Allison Tolman (Fargo, Good Girls), Josh Lawson (Superstore), Mekki Leeper (The Sex Life of College Girls), Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear), and Kaliko Kauahi (Superstore).

The new comedy premiers on Tuesday, November 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC, with two back-to-back episodes. It will then continue in its regular Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. timeslot.

You can also catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical streaming the day after they premiere only on Peacock.