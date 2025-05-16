Scarlett Johansson Thinks the Season Finale Will Be Bigger Than the SNL50 Anniversary Special

Who Has Hosted SNL the Most Times Ever?

All eyes will be on Scarlett Johansson as she hosts the Saturday Night Live Season 50 Finale on May 17 and hits an impressive milestone.

The 40-year-old star of Jurassic World: Rebirth will host her seventh SNL episode, breaking the tie between herself, Drew Barrymore, and Tina Fey to become the female with the most lifetime hosting gigs under her belt. With Bad Bunny tapped to be the evening's Musical Guest, everything's lining up for the SNL Season 50 Finale to be one for the ages — and fans are counting down the minutes.

However, even though Johansson will join the 5-Timers+2 Club, the person who's hosted SNL most often in history has done it 17 times. Yes, 17.

Find out who, below:

Who has hosted SNL the most times ever?

Alec Baldwin during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on February 11, 2017. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Alec Baldwin!

The 30 Rock star has hosted SNL a whopping 17 times. He's an SNL all-star in every sense of the word, giving fans everything from presidential impressions to laugh-out-loud performances like this one:

Baldwin hosted his first episode in 1990 and never looked back. He last hosted in 2017, which means he's a little overdue for his record-extending 18th hosting gig.

Comedy legend Steve Martin isn't too far behind Baldwin. The 79-year-old has hosted Saturday Night Live an impressive 15 times throughout his career.

How to watch the Saturday Night Live Season 50 finale

The SNL Season 50 finale airs Saturday, May 17 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and will stream next day on Peacock. Johansson, of course, is the Host, and Bad Bunny is stopping by as the Musical Guest.

"I love [hosting the show]," Johansson told Howard Stern. "It's great. The first couples of times [I hosted], they probably had no idea what to expect, and neither did I...It's a well-oiled machine...It's an amazing environment."

Interestingly, Johansson says it's better to work off the cue cards when filming the show. "It actually has to do with which camera you're looking into when you give your delivery," she said. "And so it's better to use the cue cards."

At this point, Johansson is a pro at all things SNL, be it the cue cards, the writers' meetings, and filming a live show. We can't wait to watch her crush a seventh hosting gig this weekend.

