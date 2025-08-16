Taylor Kinney's First Job Was "Frustrating" But Fueled Pizza & Blockbuster Nights

Long before the days of rescuing lives on Chicago Fire, the actor was carrying golf clubs for strangers.

Before he was teeing up dramatic rescues as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney was weighing in on the perfect swing alongside appreciative "older women."

Kinney has donned many roles in his career, but for 13 years and counting, Chihards have known him as Firehouse 51 heartthrob Severide. As the squad's fearless leader, he's tackled intense infernos, saved countless lives, and stolen just as many hearts along the way. Kinney has cemented himself as one of One Chicago's most beloved stars, but his journey began far from the camera or fictional firehouse.

Before the television scripts and gripping firehouse drama, Kinney's workday uniform looked very different.

Taylor Kinney's first job was as a golf caddy

Before stepping into Firehouse 51, Kinney spent some time stepping onto the green as a golf caddy, his first-ever job. Kinney opened up about his former gig in a January 2023 One Chicago video, revealing that he used to lug around clubs for "older women" — and the future Chicago Fire star had some notes.

"Caddy," Kinney recalled with chagrin. "I carried golf clubs for older women who didn't know how to play golf. It was frustrating."

While the younger Kinney grew annoyed with the lack of action compared to some faster-moving players, he still appreciated the experience for what it gave him: steady pocket money. The modest caddy paychecks were perfect for fueling some of his favorite indulgences, so Kinney showed the women some love.

"I would make enough money to buy a medium thin-crust pizza from Pizza Hut [and] rent a blockbuster movie for Saturday night," Kinney said, describing the perfect evening while beaming ear to ear. "Thanks, old ladies!"

Taylor Kinney relived his first Chicago Fire audition 10 years later

Many years after his caddy days, Kinney would find himself auditioning for a life-changing role. By the time Kinney auditioned for Chicago Fire for the first time, he was feeling confident, lacking "any anxiety." Sounds like the perfect guy to play the unstoppable Severide!

"My first audition for Chicago Fire, I was in the circuit of auditioning a lot," Kinney recalled later in the One Chicago clip. "So I was decent at it. I remember never having any anxiety; I was excited about it. And then you leave it up to the powers that be: they went well."

It's safe to say that Kinney's fearlessness paid off in spades. As Chicago Fire Season 14 approaches, Kinney remains a cherished fixture of the franchise. Kinney teased at the time, "Ten years later, I'm still here bugging you through your televisions while you fold laundry."

Amid Chicago Fire's 10-year anniversary, Kinney echoed his appreciation for the "powers that be" in a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, commending series creator Dick Wolf for creating a primetime juggernaut. "It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney said. "It’s a testament to Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together.”

