Jimmy Fallon Beat Steve Martin, Martin Short, & Selena Gomez at Name That Song

Kathryn Hahn Talks WandaVision and Agatha All Along with Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone (Extended)

Jayson Tatum on His Championship-Filled Summer and Manifesting His NBA and Olympic Dreams (Extended)

Name That Song Challenge with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building stars put their intergenerational knowledge pool to the test in a game with Jimmy Fallon.

Both on Only Murders in the Building and in real life, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short share a comedic chemistry that hinges, in part, on their intergenerational friendship. Look no further than the age-related zingers they dispatched during their September 10 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — but despite decades of pop culture knowledge between them, Jimmy Fallon still kicked their butts in a "Name That Song" challenge later in the episode.

Maybe it was the pressure of having to frantically song-I.D. in the moment, with the added challenge of members of house band The Roots eking out song snippets one instrument at a time. Or perhaps Password star and all-around game master Jimmy Fallon's musical ear and home-field advantage combined to make him unbeatable.

Either way, Fallon hilariously dominated the round against actual recording artists Gomez and Martin.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, & Martin Short with host Jimmy Fallon during the “Name That Song” Challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2018, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Martin Short guessed exactly one song while Steve Martin and Selena Gomez couldn't

Teaming up with Short, Fallon outlined the rules: "The Roots are gonna start playing a song one instrument at a time. You can buzz in when you think you know the song."

As Questlove kicked into a recognizable drumbeat, Fallon smashed his buzzer.

"My Sharona!" he called out, correctly identifying The Knack's classic before busting into a dance.

Martin quickly hit his own buzzer, also volunteering "My Sharona!"

"No, no, I already got that point Steve," Fallon laughed.

Fallon began guessing the moment the next song began — was it Hozier? Benson Boone?

"You're supposed to know all of these!" Short told Gomez, as the two launched into a very Oliver and Mabel exchange. "You're the youngest!"

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, & Martin Short with host Jimmy Fallon during the “Name That Song” Challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2018, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

After nixing banjo player Martin's suggestion to turn it into a chord-guessing game, Fallon quickly nailed the next tune — and then the next, prompting another victory dance.

"You know what you don't need? Us," Martin quipped.

Finally, though, one of them does land a correct guess worth 10,000 points — see which Only Murders star recognizes the theme song to his own movie in the video above.

Steve Martin and Martin Short have hosted SNL together twice

Martin and Short have both spent a lot of time at 30 Rock during their career, particularly in Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H. Steve Martin's hosted the show 16 times, while Martin Short was in the Season 10 cast from 1984-1985 alongside Billy Crystal, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest.

Science Room with Steve Martin and Martin Short

The pair have also hosted twice together: Most recently in their December 2022 episode, and first with their Three Amigos co-star and original SNL cast member Chevy Chase.