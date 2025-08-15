Young Niall Horan Poses with His "Hero" Michael Bublé at an Airport in Unearthed Photo

Now, more than a decade later, the two are joining forces on The Voice Season 28.

Niall Horan might've been starstruck when he met his "hero" Michael Bublé years ago at an airport, but The Voice Coaches have since become thick as thieves. Heck, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer gave the Mullingar native the glowing title of "Irish king" when he announced his return to the iconic red chair.

The two musicians' friendship dates back to the early days of Horan's stardom. In fact, they captured the moment they met in a photo that reveals just how long they've known each other. Check it out, below.

Young Niall Horan snapped a pic with Michael Bublé at an airport in 2012

In August 2025, Horan jumped on the "how many months have you been friends?" TikTok trend to show just how far he and Bublé go back. The video begins with a current photo of The Voice Season 28 Coaches smiling together before it transitions to a screenshot of an old picture of the two inside an airport, snapped way back in November 2012.

"Look who I met in the airport yesterday!" Horan captioned the photo at the time, calling Bublé his "hero."

In the photo, Horan was just 20 years old and a member of member of One Direction. In November 2012, the band had released their second studio album, Take Me Home, featuring hits like "Live While We're Young" and "Kiss You."

As for Bublé, the Canadian crooner was in his mid-30s in 2012, and was busy filming NBC's Michael Bublé: Home For The Holidays special, during which he performed a CGI duet of "White Christmas" with the late Bing Crosby.

So, just as they are today, Horan and Bublé were just two busy superstars when they bumped into each other between terminals over a decade ago.

"Love ya Bublé," Horan wrote on TikTok video.

Niall Horan during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

After that airport meet-cute, Bublé and Horan stayed in touch. In 2013, the "Feeling Good" singer told Irish news outlet entertainment.ie that they spoke often. "He's a great kid. We talk a lot ... It's actually really refreshing to see young guys like that get success and for them not to be d----," Bublé said of Horan and One Direction. "It's probably a testament to where he comes from and his family ... What I like is that these dudes are just being themselves. They're not trying to be too cool for school."

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé are a dynamic duo on The Voice Season 28

While Horan and Bublé have known each other for years, The Voice Season 28 marks the first time the two will serve as Coaches together, alongside Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire. Ahead of the September 2025 premiere, the buddies hopped on another TikTok trend with Bublé jokingly warning everyone to "be nice" to his friend.

"My friend Niall Horan is coming back to Coach Season 28 of The Voice. He's been gone a few years. He's gonna tell you how he feels about it because he's a little nervous and you better be nice," Bublé said directly to the camera in a TikTok video before letting Horan, who was previously on Seasons 23 and 24, take over.

"Yeah, I'm coming back as a Coach. Took a year off to go on tour and I'm not sure how to feel about coming back. You know, it's a nerve-wracking experience. I'm not sure if anyone's gonna want to be on my team," Horan said as Bublé quietly threatened viewers with a pointed finger. "I kinda wish I didn't take a year out because I would've just been on a roll."

Sure, with Season 28's lineup of Coaches, competition will be fierce. But fortunately for Horan, he's got a leg up with McEntire. “If I had a daughter, I would want her to marry him!” the country legend previously gushed on The Voice. “Oh my gosh, I love him.”

Don't miss The Voice Season 28 premiere on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.