Alec Baldwin Is RFK Jr. In SNL's "Trump and Biden Meeting" Cold Open

Dana Carvey was back as Joe Biden while Sarah Sherman impersonated Matt Gaetz in the second post-election cold open.

President-elect Donald Trump's November 13 meeting with President Joe Biden was the inspiration for Saturday Night Live's second cold open following the 2024 election. In addition to bringing back cast alum Dana Carvey to portray Biden, the sketch also introduced impressions of two of Trump's proposed Cabinet members: Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, played by Season 50 cast member Sarah Sherman, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., impersonated by Alec Baldwin.

"Get a load of me — instead of being rude and crazy like usual, I'm doing quiet and serene, which in many ways is a lot scarier," Trump (James Austin Johnson) said as he sat next to Biden in the White House.

"I'm going to sit here and smile while ignoring the giant fire right behind me, just like that meme," Carvey's Biden added, showing a split screen of himself and the cartoon "this is fine" dog.

When Biden attempted to talk transition business with the soon-to-be 47th president, Trump groaned, "yuck —I forgot how boring president is. Love running, hate being." But he tells Biden, "I am very fastly picking the most epic cabinet of all time." Enter two of them.

Alec Baldwin stars as RFJ Jr. in his second Season 50 cold open

First up: Sherman's spin on Attorney General nominee Matt Gaetz, who gave Trump a "giggity giggity" in the style of Family Guy's massive-headed Glenn Quagmire.

"Come on. Are you serious with this guy? This guy's giving me the ick," Carvey's Biden said of Gaetz, who was investigated for sexual misconduct allegations involving a 17-year-old girl (he was not charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing).

After Gaetz made "his" exit following a joke about the scandal, in came a bronzed Baldwin to play Kennedy, the vocal vaccines critic who Trump has nominated as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

"Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy — someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain," Baldwin's RFK Jr. told Biden and Trump.

Baldwin, who has hosted Saturday Night Live more times than anyone, previously appeared this season playing Fox News anchor Bret Baier opposite Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris.

Watch the "Trump and Biden Meeting Cold Open" from Season 50, Episode 7 above, and watch every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.