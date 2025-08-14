Adam Scott Recalls Feedback He Got on His Law & Order Debut: "I Remember My Agent..."

Should a Minor Get Tried as an Adult in a Murder Case? | Law & Order | NBC

Adam Scott spoke about his Law & Order guest spot while kicking it with his Parks and Rec co-star Amy Poehler.

Throughout the years on Law & Order, the 27th precinct has served as the rest stop of dozens of famous guest stars, and few fans could forget when Adam Scott brushed paths with the detectives.

Before becoming a comedic fixture on Parks and Rec and The Good Place or earning Emmy acclaim on Severance, Scott guest starred in a 2006 episode of Law & Order. The Season 16 episode placed Scott at the center of a politically-charged, morally complex investigation that sent ripples throughout the 27th precinct. As the detectives tackled the politically sensitive slaying of an unethical private military contractor, they soon unravel a case built on vigilante vengeance and government conspiracy.

Scott steps into the fray and delivers a haunting performance that still resonates years later. Read more about Scott's Law & Order episode, below:

When was Adam Scott on Law & Order? Scott guest starred in Law & Order Season 16, Episode 21 ("America, Inc.") as Robbie Hummel, the grief-stricken younger brother of a soldier who died due to a private military contractor's incompetence. "America, Inc." wastes no time setting an unsettling scene after that very private military contractor, Pope, is found murdered by a sniper in his hotel room.

Adam Scott attends the 2025 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, April 24, 2025. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

What happened in Adam Scott's Law & Order episode? From the start, Detective Fontana (Dennis Farina) and Detective Green (Jesse L. Martin) sense Pope's murder is a personal, politically-charged crime. Their investigation soon leads them to Kevin Boatman, played by Law & Order frequent flyer Pablo Schreiber. Boatman was a soldier within Pope's company. After the preventable deaths of his two colleagues on an ill-fated mission in Iraq, Boatman sought revenge against his former commander. However, considering Boatman was out of the country before and after Pope's murder, the detectives realize Boatman must have had help. That's when their investigation leads them to Adam Scott's Robbie Howell, the little brother of Boatman's fallen friend. After learning Robbie worked as a grocer, they visited him to get his alibi. But Robbie's story fell apart after they discovered bullet shells in his vehicle. After arresting Boatman and Robbie, they unveil a portrait of vengeance against Pope. Grieving the loss of his brother, Robbie had lent his brother's gun and his own car to Boatman to complete the deed. After speaking with Boatman, he dangled government information in hopes of walking. Boatman claimed Pope had been working behind the government's back in the pursuit of a terrorist, offering to exchange information about Pope's mission to the authorities for his charges to be dropped. But the detectives smelled a rat: Boatman was using Robbie, and wanted a cut of the ransom Pope was after for himself. While many Law & Order episodes end with a swift deliverance of justice, the same can't be said for "America, Inc." After government officials catch wind of Boatman's claims of intelligence, his charges are dropped, leading Robbie to end up taking the fall for the murder. While McCoy (Sam Waterston) was able to get him a deal, the most innocent player in the pandemonium ended up paying the price.

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler look back on his Law & Order episode

Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) on Parks and Recreation. Photo: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

Nearly two decades following his Law & Order debut, Scott visited his Parks and Rec buddy Amy Poehler for an August 2025 episode of her podcast, and the pair chatted about Scott's time on the NBC nail-biter. While many of the character details were fuzzy for Scott, he was quick to recall a call he got from his agent after the episode aired.

"[My character] was working at the grocery store, arranging fruits or vegetables when [the detectives] came up and first started talking to me," Scott recalled. "And I remember my agent at the time calling me right after it aired and being like, 'You don't know how to handle those vegetables. You weren't doing anything.'"

As a loyal Law & Order fan, Poehler was eager to know which cast members Scott worked with, sending praises to Farina, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Waterston. At the mention of the mythic ADA, Poehler said, "So you went to the court, you got to the Law part [of Law & Order]."

"Pablo Schreiber and I were in court together," Scott confirmed while Poehler googled details of the episode, confirming Scott played the "only true innocent." Then, Poehler pivoted to the not-so innocent role she's dreamed of playing on Law & Order.

"I wanted to play the opposite, see, I wanted to be like the one that you would not suspect, and then it's [revealed false]," Poehler said. "I wanted to be a pyro."

"You wanted to specifically be a pyromaniac?" a bemused Scott asked.

"I wanted to be like, a baby-faced pyro," Poehler explained. "Someone who is like, you know, she seems like she's helping the police. And then she's like, 'They deserved it!' Whatever kind of weird psycho thing."

