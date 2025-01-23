Scarlett Johansson Showed Up in a Bathrobe and Slippers Live on TODAY (VIDEO)

Colin Jost Got in Trouble with Scarlett Johansson After His Shocking Weekend Update Joke Swap

The star has been guest co-hosting on TODAY with Jenna & Friends throughout the week of January 20.

Somebody really loves being part of the TODAY family!

The entertainment world has been buzzing over Scarlett Johansson's fantastic job as a guest host on TODAY with Jenna & Friends for the past week, but nobody is more excited than the star herself. In an Instagram video shared by TODAY on January 23, cameras caught Johansson crashing the set while the cameras were rolling to say hello to the cast — in her fluffy bathrrobe and slippers!

The star couldn't resist not saying hello to her temporary colleagues, and it was the cutest thing ever.

"ScarJo loves this job so much, she couldn't wait until the fourth hour to make an appearance! 🧡 #TODAYShow," the caption read.

She was greeted with open arms by the cast, especially by Al Roker, who gave her a giant bear hug. And in true ScarJo fashion, she arrived with a message that brightened up her colleague's early mornings.

"This is my favorite job I've ever had," she said. "I love this job."

Those are big words coming from someone with such an impressive Hollywood resume.

However, the best part of the video was when Johansson realized that she had walked on the set while the cameras were rolling! ("Are we on air? Oh, no…")

It's clear that Johansson has embraced her role on TODAY with Jenna & Friends with open arms, and viewers couldn't help but applaud her in the video's comment section.

"Just love her❤️ she fits right in," one fan commented.

Jenna Bush Hager and Scarlett Johansson bond on TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Jenna Bush Hager appears on The Today Show Season 73 on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of "Transformers One" at Cineworld Leicester Square on September 19, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Johansson has shined during her brief tenure alongside Jenna Bush Hager this week. During the January 21 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, both co-hosts gushed over the other's career path in the most adorable fashion. As it turns out, both women had been living out the other's dream this entire time!

"I cannot believe it," confessed Johansson. "And more importantly, everyone in my life can't quite believe it either. The people that knew me very well were like, 'You are living your dream. I am so happy for you.' The people that did not know me as well were like, 'What's going on? Are you OK?'"

Johansson aspired to be a morning show host her entire life, and now TODAY has made it a reality.

Hager, on the other hand, revealed that she always dreamt of following the road Johansson's been on, which included multiple stints on Broadway over the years.

"Your life was my dream," she explained. "I wanted to be a Broadway star, but I was not talented. I wasn't talented. I can't sing, for one, but my mom would drive me to try out for Les Misérables even though I was, like, kind of a chunky Texas [kid]... not my vibes."

Fans can't get enough of their fantastic on-screen chemistry that is reminiscent of the energy found between Hager and Hoda Kotb for so many years. Who knows? We could be looking at the next permanent co-host of TODAY's fourth hour!