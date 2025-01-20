Scarlett Johansson Has 5 Siblings, Including a Twin Brother: See Photos

Scarlett Johansson is set to co-host a full week of TODAY with Jenna and Friends, and she'll have five very special viewers tuning in: her siblings. Johansson is from a large, blended family who are all super close.

Get to know them all, below. And be sure to watch Scarlett Johansson co-host TODAY with Jenna & Friends with Jenna Bush Hager starting Tuesday, January 21 through the end of that week. TODAY with Jenna & Friends is the fourth hour of TODAY that airs weekdays at 10 a.m. ET/PT on NBC.

About Scarlett Johansson's twin brother Hunter

Scarlett Johansson and her brother Hunter Johansson attend the 2nd Annual Champions Of Rockaway Hurricane Sandy Benefit at Hudson Terrace on November 18, 2014 in New York City Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Johansson has a fraternal twin, just like Jenna Bush Hager. Her brother, Hunter Austin Johansson, graduated from NYU's Wagner School of Public Service with a Master in Public Service in 2019. "No, he’s great. We’re super close. My brother Hunter is… he’s a gem," the Black Widow actress said in 2024, adding that he was "also single."

“She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin,” he told Parade in 2015.

“I feel very connected to him,” the movie star agreed, praising her brother's philanthropic work. “He’s the most golden-hearted person. I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they’ve lived. You want someone to tell you what he witnessed in your life. My twin brother has always been that for me.”

Scarlett Johansson has three older siblings

Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Johansson attend the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The eldest is her half-brother, Christian, from her father's first marriage, who stays out of the spotlight. She also has an older brother named Adrian, who dipped his toe into acting and voiceover work on video games but doesn't appear to be active in the industry. Her older sister (Vanessa), however, has a more extensive film résumé. Vanessa studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and at Carnegie Mellon, per Hello!, and has brought those skills to her career as a prolific audiobook narrator.

Vanessa also directed her sister's narration of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and opened up about the experience to Fan Girl Nation, revealing, "We had a lot of fun working together…and I’m her big sister, so I’m already the boss."

Scarlett Johansson has one younger sister

Scarlett Johansson and sister Fenan Sloan pose at Scarlett Johansson Honored With The Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 2, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson's parents split up in 1997, with her mother, Melanie Sloan, moving to California. In 2010, Sloan adopted baby Fenan from Ethiopia, per Hello! Melanie and Fenan Sloan live in New York City.