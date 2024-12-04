Jenna Bush Hager Shares Rare Pics of Her Twin Barbara's Precious 3-Month-Old Son

Much like the rest of America, the TODAY co-host celebrated Thanksgiving 2024 with her family by her side.

November's been a family affair for Jenna Bush Hager.

If Hager's recent November 29 Thanksgiving-themed Instagram carousel is any indication, the holiday was a smashing success for the TODAY star! Hager shared a collection of incredible family photos from this year's Thanksgiving celebration, and as usual, fans are gushing over her adorable kids Mila, Poppy, and Hal. Check out the impressive photo collection below.

"GRATEFUL," the star emphatically captioned.

Seriously, each one of these pictures is frame-worthy!

Our favorite photo, however, is the eighth one in the carousel. It's of Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, playing with Bush's 3-month-old son. Hager looks so happy to be hanging out with her little nephew, and Bush's smile says it all.

Here's to more sweet photos of Hager and her nephew in 2025!

Just last week, Hager shared some photos from her 43rd birthday party, and fans couldn't get over how much her three children looked like her. If the newly 43-year-old intended to flood Instagram with the cutest pictures of her family possible, consider her goal 100% accomplished.

Of course, although we're sure Hager's caption of "GRATEFUL" is a reference to her family, she has another exciting venture for which to be grateful!

TODAY viewers are still getting used to their new normal after Hoda Kotb's announcement that she will be leaving TODAY, with her final day of work scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2025. However, due to Hoda Kotb's impending departure, Hager will be solo during the fourth hour of TODAY starting early next year.

Jenna Bush Hager looks to a new role on TODAY in 2025

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Beginning January 13, 2025, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors until a permanent replacement is named. (This is similar to how Hager got her spot next to Kotb years ago.)

Fans will have a new version of Hager to look forward to: a woman who is technically back in the dating scene!

"I haven't dated in twenty years," Hager explained to Kotb on TODAY. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing.

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the Jenna's Book Club founder promised "amazing guests and friends and family that are part of this DNA of this show. And they are gonna be coming along for the ride."