Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Look Like 3 Different Versions of Her in Stunning Family Photo

Some would say there are four versions of Jenna Bush Hager in a new adorable family photo.

The longtime TODAY co-host took to Instagram on November 25 to celebrate her 43rd birthday, and she shared a gorgeous selfie of her family celebrating with some cupcakes. It was a tender moment captured on camera, but her three kids stole the show.

"Feeling so grateful for all the love...really soaking it in. As someone wrote to me today, hoping I slow it all down a little so I can appreciate every single second. Thanks for it all," she said.

Mila, 11; Poppy, 9; and Hal, 5, looked radiant in the photo, but it's their uncanny resemblance to their mom, respectively, that what we can't help but notice. They all look like different versions of her. From sharing their mom's face, eyes, hair, or smile, it's like the mastermind behind Jenna's Book Club has three little clones at home — and it's just so sweet.

And we'd be remiss not to mention her husband Henry Hager — managing director at private equity firm, Waterous Energy Fund — who looks handsome as usual.

Hager also shares her big day with fraternal twin Barbara Bush. During a conversation with Hoda Kotb on the November 25 episode of TODAY, the star gave her sister an on-air shout-out after revealing that Barbara would join her at home in a dual-birthday celebration that evening.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 20, 2023. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"Can I say happy birthday to my twin, my little sissy?" Hager asked. "She doesn't watch our show but if she did, we'd say happy birthday."

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her wholesome parenting strategy

In a 2022 interview with Yahoo! Life, Hager revealed the parenting strategy she and Henry employ that has set their kids up for success.

"They will not be having social media or their own phones until eighth grade," Hager revealed. "I think technology can be incredible for learning and for growing, but I also just want to keep my kids as young as possible for as long as possible."

As an avid reader, Hager strives to be a good example for her children. After all, who needs smartphones and Instagram as a kid when your mom is one of the best curators of books on the planet?

"My husband and I read every single night," explained Hager. "So that's what my kids see — they see us in bed reading, and so it's something they want to do too."