The TODAY host's household soaked up some serious sun in 2024.

Jenna Bush Hager Says Bye to Summer with the Happiest New Pics of Her Husband & Kids

Beloved TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager recently gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family's summer fun, and it looks like the Hager household made the most of their quality time together.

Hager, who often shares updates about her family on-air and threw her Instagram account, posted a video montage of summer highlights to her Instagram on September 17. Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, are the proud parents of three children: Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Henry "Hal", 5. The montage was a heartwarming collection of photos from the Hager family's various travels and excursions, a touching tribute to a summer spent outdoors and surrounded by loved ones.

Hager and her family soaked up the summer 2024 sun in style, and her pictures captured some unforgettable memories that her kids will cherish for a lifetime.

Jenna Bush Hager's summer with her family looked so lovely

Hager's summer highlights are genuinely a masterclass in summer vacation. The montage boasts photos of fishing trips, baseball games, scenic hikes, kayaking trips, beach vacations, horseback riding, pool days, kite flying, museum dates, visits with relatives, and a European getaway. Needless to say, the itinerary made for a fun-filled summer in 2024. Seriously, it seems the Hager household crossed off everything that could land on a summer bucket list.

Scattered amid the summer highlights are snapshots of Hager cheesing with her husband and candid pictures of her kids enjoying the festivities, a testament to the mother of three's affinity for capturing life's happiest moments. Regardless of the activity, Hager and her family can be seen embracing the carefree energy of the summer months. Hager set the montage to "Universal Sound" by Tyler Childers, a heartwarming ballad that perfectly encapsulates the whirlwind summer Hager and her family enjoyed.

"So long summer— in 60 seconds!" Hager captioned the Instagram montage. "You were mostly beautifully sweet."

Hager and Hoda Kotb chatted about their kids returning to school in the September 4 TODAY episode. Hager shared back-to-school photos of her three children, who all looked equipped and ready for their first day back. While Hager's son was heading to "big school," her eldest daughter was nervous about navigating the middle school class schedule.

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Hager recounted, "I was like, 'I'm telling you, I walked in, my knees were shaking.' And Hal was like, 'You were?' Because it's OK to be nervous!"

"By the way, I think that's one of the best parenting things that you do, and I've noticed this a lot," Hoda told her TODAY co-host. "Instead of, 'It's going to be fine!' you always say, 'I was scared, tell me why you're (scared).'"

