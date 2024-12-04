Jenna Bush Hager's Late Grandma, Barbara Bush, Left Behind This Gift After Her Death

The TODAY show co-host has a special way she and her kids can remember the former First Lady.

Jenna Bush Hager's family is all about traditions during the holiday season — and her late grandmother's gift to keep one of those alive in the years to come is so wholesome.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

During a special TODAY feature called "Holidays in My House" back in 2022, the morning show stars spoke candidly about their favorite Christmas memories, traditions, and pastimes. Hager's contribution to the segment hit us the hardest. It spoke to her wonderful relationship with her grandma, former First Lady of the Unites States Barbara Bush.

"The one tradition that we all had is that my grandmother Barbara needlepointed all of our stockings," Hager revealed. "I have a needlepointed stocking from her... and then my kids got one."

Unfortunately, "Ganny" didn't live long enough to meet her great-grandchildren — the matriarch died in 2018 at the age of 92 — but thankfully, she had a backup plan. Hager recalled receiving a phone call from an aunt who told her that Bush had left behind several hand-needlepointed Christmas stockings for Hager's three children Mila, Poppyy, and Hal.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Look Like 3 Different Versions of Her in Stunning Family Photo

"I couldn't even believe it," Hager confessed. "She stockpiled a lot for her great-grandchildren. I just imagine her wildly needlepointing. And so even though Hal was born after she passed away, he is always going to have a part of her."

During the segment, Hager explained all that was left for her to do was needlepoint her youngest son's name on his Christmas stocking — a feat that may have been easier said than done.

Jenna Bush Hager during TODAY on Tuesday, November 19, 2024; Barbara Bush during an interview on September 1, 1985. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC; Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images

"They are among our most treasured possessions, and now I need to learn how to needlepoint because I have to put 'Hal' on here," she explained. "Or I'll need to find someone who can needlepoint — that might be more practical."

This Christmas, fans should keep their eyes peeled for any holiday photos Hager shares on social media — we have a feeling a certain handmade stocking with the name "Hal" on it will be spotted!

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her wholesome parenting strategy

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager on TODAY, Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Photo: Helen Healey/NBC

As a mother, it takes more than adorable holiday traditions to keep your children on the right path. In a 2022 interview with Yahoo! Life, Hager revealed the parenting strategy she and Henry employ that has set their kids up for success.

"They will not be having social media or their own phones until eighth grade," Hager revealed. "I think technology can be incredible for learning and for growing, but I also just want to keep my kids as young as possible for as long as possible."

As an avid reader, Hager strives to be a good example for her children — we're hoping that when they get old enough, her three children will start diving into many of the fantastic books in Jenna's Book Club!

"My husband and I read every single night," explained Hager. "So that's what my kids see — they see us in bed reading, and so it's something they want to do too."