Heidi Klum, Husband Tom Kaulitz & His Twin Look Like Santa's Elves in Their Pajamas

Nobody does the holidays like the AGT judge, who hit the Aspen slopes with her family.

It was a relaxing — and zany — Christmas morning for Heidi Klum and her family, and the America's Got Talent star has the pictures to prove it!

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

On December 25, Klum set the bar far too high for family Christmas photos, sharing an adorable group shot with her loved ones. "Merry Christmas 🎄Sending love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🔆❄️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️," she captioned the group pic on Instagram, in which she lounged in front of the tree in all her supermodel glory.

From the couple smooching in the background to the adorable cameo from one of her sons, the photo encapsulates exactly what holidays with the Klum family seem to be — filled with an awful lot of love and fun.

Heidi Klum and her family hit the slopes in Aspen for Christmas 2024

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his identical twin brother, Bill, have some serious Santa's-elves-vibes going on in the matching jammies, which only adds to the cuteness of it all. Tom Kaulitz is German rock band Tokio Hotel's lead guitarist, while his twin brother is the group's lead singer.

Klum and her family celebrated Christmas in Aspen, Denver, to spend some time on the slopes — and the star has plenty of photos and videos to show for it. In fact, based on Klum's recent Instagram posts, the iconic AGT judge could easily star in a spinoff called Heidi's Got Skiing Talent!

See even more photos and videos of Klum, the Kaulitz twins, and the rest of their crew spending Christmas in Aspen on her Instagram page.

Fans routinely see Klum on cloud nine more often than not, whether it's on AGT or outside the show — and why wouldn't she? She's unafraid to sing the praises of her husband every chance she gets.

Heidi Klum reflects on her marriage with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There's only one word to describe Klum these days: happy. Ever since she tied the knot with Kaulitz in 2019 — just a few months after the pair got engaged — fans have been obsessed with their relationship.

Klum opened up about their marriage in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE.

"I'm just a much happier person," she revealed. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner."

Klum was previously married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002, and singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 — the latter of whom she shares four children with: Henry, Johan, Lou, and Klum's eldest daughter Leni, whom Seal adopted in 2009.

According to Klum, Kaulitz is the love of her life.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person," she explained in 2018. "I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life," she said. "He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good."