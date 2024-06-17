Heidi Klum's 4 Kids Are All Grown Up (and Basically Her Height) in New, Rare Pic

Heidi Klum is the proud mama of four kids: Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. And in a new photo shared to Instagram on June 16, it's wild to see how much they've grown. Literally grown. Both Johan and Henry are already taller than the America's Got Talent Judge, and Leni and Lou are not that far behind. See the pic for yourself here.

Two of Heidi Klum's kids are in their college eras

It's been an emotional few weeks for Klum as her family has celebrated some big milestones. Her son, Henry, just graduated high school, and Klum shared videos of the festivities to social media.

"CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you ❤️ You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come 🥳🎉 SHINE BRIGHT," Klum wrote on Instagram showing love for Henry.

Henry is the second child Klum has to ready for college. Her eldest, Leni, moved to New York City to study interior design.

Heidi Klum for Season 19 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Sami Drasin/NBC

"I’m trying not to freak out, 'cause, you know, we all have to do this at some point, we all have to leave the nest," Klum told Talent Recap about Leni leaving for college. "You can’t forever live with your parents...Sometimes I sit at the dinner table…and I literally have to go cry somewhere and come back because it’s so sad."

Of course, though, Klum is confident in her daughter's ability to thrive on her own. "New York is kind of our home away from home," she told Talent Recap. "We’ve always been in New York filming and shooting and my daughter knows New York very well, so it’s not like going to a new place she’s never been before. So, I think she’ll do OK with the city."

No word yet on where Henry's decided to attend college, but he's got an incredible support system to cheer him on — wherever he goes.

When asked on The Jennifer Hudson Show if she's open to having more children, Klum said, "Sometimes it's like yes, no, yes, no, yes, no. It depends on what day it is. Sometimes I'm [yes], sometimes I'm [no]. It's a lot. I've done it four times, and then I breastfed eight months each time, and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row...Now I've waited a long time, so maybe yeah."