Heidi Klum Shares Sweet Video of 18-Year-Old Son Henry Graduating High School

The America's Got Talent Judge was such a proud mom watching Henry in his cap and gown.

Heidi Klum wears many hats: America's Got Talent Judge, supermodel, wife, and mother to name a few. She's particularly proud of that last role — which we saw, sweetly, at her 18-year-old son Henry's high school graduation in June 2024.

That's right: Henry is all grown up and headed to college. For his graduation ceremony, he wore a fitting blue cap and gown — and his mama was perched in the audience, cheering him on as his name was called.

Heidi Klum was such a proud mom at her son Henry's high school graduation

Heidi Klum for Season 19 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Sami Drasin/NBC

Klum posted several videos to Instagram from the occasion. Henry was all smiles accepting his diploma, as he should be. Graduation is a big deal!

"CONGRATULATIONS HENRY. We are all sooo proud of you ❤️ You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come 🥳🎉 SHINE BRIGHT," Klum captioned the videos, which you can see here.

She also shared a rare photo of her whole family out to celebrate Henry's big day. See that here.

Klum has four children: Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou.



Her eldest, Leni Klum, was born in May 2004 and adopted by Klum’s then-husband, Seal, in 2009, according to People. Seal and Klum then welcomed son Henry in September 2005, son Johan in November 2006, and daughter Lou Sulola in October 2009.

Klum always wanted a big family. As she told Good Housekeeping in 2011, "Every time I left the hospital with a big smile on my face and a baby in my arms, I said to the nurse, 'I'll be back next year!'"

She added, "Giving birth is a huge spiritual thing. And what I put in the world — meaning [my] kids — I try to make as good as I can."

If Klum is as emotional prepping for Henry's college departure as she was for daughter Leni's, multiple boxes of tissues are in her future.

"I’m trying not to freak out, 'cause, you know, we all have to do this at some point, we all have to leave the nest," Klum told Talent Recap about Leni leaving for college. "You can’t forever live with your parents...Sometimes I sit at the dinner table…and I literally have to go cry somewhere and come back because it’s so sad."