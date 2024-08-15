Heidi Klum's Beach Vacation With Her Husband Looks Utterly Idyllic

While the rest of the world prepares for back-to-school season, America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum is still soaking up the last rays of summer. The German supermodel and her husband, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, recently posted pictures from an idyllic beach vacation, and they'll have you reaching for bikinis and SPF.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's heavenly beach getaway

Klum let the pictures do the talking on Instagram, captioning each post with nothing more than a handful of emojis. In the first, she floats on her back in the ocean a few yards from what looks like a private beach. In the sweetest video you've ever seen, Kaulitz gives her wet hair a kiss in the water, and Klum also uploaded two brief shots of their feast on the shore. Looks like sashimi, bread, and a drink. Nice.

In another post, Klum and Kaulitz clink their glasses.

The third upload from August is Klum and Kaulitz kissing, framed by a heart-shaped inner tube.

About Heidi Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz

Klum and Kaulitz, a member of the rock band Tokio Hotel, met while Klum was hosting Germany’s Next Top Model, according to Us Weekly. They announced their engagement in December 2018 and married two months later in a low key ceremony, then had a second ceremony in Italy in August 2019.

"For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with...I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner," she told People in 2020.



Like Klum, Kaulitz is German. "My husband was actually born in East Berlin," Klum said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2021. "Obviously, I love Germany. This is where I'm from even though I've been here longer than I have been in Germany. So he gave [a piece of the Berlin Wall] to me for my birthday."

"I found my match, finally, like I am very romantic and I do a lot of weird things, like I leave notes everywhere...it's beautiful when you get that back from your partner," Klum told ET of married life.