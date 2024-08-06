Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds Co-Starred in SNL's "Porcelain Fountains" Sketch

Johansson's "marble columns" sketch sequel came in a cameo during her then-husband Ryan Reynolds' 2009 episode.

When Scarlett Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live for her first time on January 14, 2006, the future Five-Timers Club member starred in the first of what became a series of faux ads, in which the actress and Fred Armisen advertised "classy" home decor. That sketch — and its follow-up — were so well-received that the third installment came during someone else's SNL episode: Johansson made a hilarious cameo in "Mike's Fountainry" with then-husband Ryan Reynolds.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In "Mike's Fountainry," Armisen reprised his role as titular character Mike, who recruits his family members to help sell an array of flashy items — this time, glitzy water features.

"You put a porcelain fountain in your house, people are gonna say, 'what is this? A mansion?!" Mike tells the camera, making a meal out of words like "porcelain" and "lawn" in his thick Queens accent. "I'm telling ya, you gotta get yourself some porcelain fountains."

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Sings in This Wild Jam Session of an SNL Sketch

In classic local commercial style, we then see the fountains' allure demonstrated in a series of cheesy before-and-after shots: A couple (Jason Sudeikis and Nasim Pedrad) are thrilled when two appear in their living room, and an enormous porcelain creation somehow improves another man's (Kenan Thompson) bedtime routine.

"Ya want more proof? Just listen to my beautiful daughter, Lexi," Armisen's character says, ceding the spotlight to Johansson — a real-life native New Yorker — who's clad in a puffy-sleeved cocktail dress.

"What, are ya kidding me? How can you not have porcelain fountains all over ya house?" Lexi asks, awkwardly gesturing to the fountain graphics that pop up around her. "Lookit this one! And lookit that one!"

Fred Armisen, Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds appear on Saturday Night Live Season 15 Episode 56 on the "Mike's Fountainry" skit on October 3, 2009. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank

Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds' SNL team-up

"And now I've got my son-in-law Nick doing all the installations," Mike boasts. Enter Mike, aka Ryan Reynolds, sporting a blond mustache and chain.

"If you order one of things things, you got nothin' to worry about — I come to you," Mike says with a deer-in-headlights expression, as Reynolds nails the "dutifully reading cue cards" delivery until his character is winded.

RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Roast Colin Jost on Their Olympic Highlights Show

Johansson and Reynolds, who were married from 2008 to 2011, only share the screen for a few moments at the end of the sketch, when they join Armisen to say, "You gotta get yourself some porcelain fountains!" It's the former couple's only SNL sketch together.

Reynolds' October 3, 2009 episode was his sole SNL hosting stint, though he returned to Studio 8H in 2019 for a couple of cameos when his friend Will Ferrell hosted on November 23, 2019.

Scarlett Johansson during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on December 14, 2019. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Johansson, on the other hand, has hosted SNL six times and made seven cameos, including her "Mike's Fountainry" appearance. The actress also met her husband since 2020, "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost, on the set of the show.

Watch Johansson's first of the series, selling "Chandeliers" on January 14, 2006:

Chandeliers

And the final installment hawking "Ceramic Busts" on November 14, 2010:

Ceramic Busts

Watch "Mike's Fountainry" from SNL Season 35, episode 2 above, and stream all 49 seasons on Peacock.