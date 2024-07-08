Jeff Goldblum's Surprise Advice for New Jurassic World Star Scarlett Johansson: "Don't Get Eaten!"

If there’s a rulebook somewhere for Jurrassic World survival, we’re guessing that “don’t get eaten” probably rates right at the top of the all-important stay-alive list. Aside from being a total no-brainer (hey, you can’t save the day if you end up as dinosaur food!), it’s an admonition that franchise newcomer Scarlett Johansson needs absolutely no extra incentive to take to heart.

But thanks to some wise words from Jurassic Park acting royalty Jeff Goldblum, it’s nevertheless a message that Johansson has now received loud and clear. In a surprise twist during Johansson’s recent TODAY interview with Savannah Guthrie, Goldblum popped in with a fun video message to officially welcome the Black Widow star into the expanding Jurassic World family, ringing in with the kind of sage advice that only Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm could provide.

Jeff Goldblum’s Advice For New Jurassic World Star Scarlett Johansson

Johansson, who’s set to star in the upcoming untitled new Jurassic World film next year, had already established her Jurassic Park fan bona fides with Guthrie even before Goldblum made his surprise video entrance.

"I have to say, the first Jurassic Park, it's one of the first movies I remember seeing in the theater,” Johansson, now 39, says in the video below. “I was probably, like, 10 or 11, and it was absolutely transformative for me. We had never seen anything like that, CGI used in that way, and when you see it, it still holds up. It looks so great!”

With her Jurassic fan status firmly cemented, Johansson naturally was all ears when Goldblum (who even deferentially addressed her as “doctor”!) showed up onscreen with his surprise welcome message.

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way,” said the actor, humorously riffing on his own “Life finds a way” line as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park (1993). “Don’t get eaten — unless you want to,” Goldblum added, while blowing Johansson a courteous colleague’s kiss. “I love you!”

Goldblum, of course, is a Jurassic World veteran, having portrayed Dr. Malcolm now through a total of four franchise films, so it’s no wonder that Johansson was excited by the big moment. “Oh, no way!” she reacted as Goldblum delivered his indispensable advice, which he doled out while sporting a colorfully cute dinosaur sweater.

For Johansson, it was a sweet surprise moment — never mind that we’re talking about scaly carnivorous reptiles who can’t tell the difference between humans and some prehistoric Jurassic snack. “Oh, my gosh, I can’t believe Jeff actually said that to me!” she beamed. “I mean, I think my life is complete now. I can retire now!”

Under the creative eye of director Gareth Edwards, filming on the new Jurassic World sequel is already underway in Thailand… so it won’t be too long before a new batch of indomitable dinos is ruling once again at the box office.

Watch for Scarlett Johansson alongside Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise when Jurassic World 4 stomps into theaters in summer 2025 from Universal Pictures.

In the meantime, check out all the Jurassic World films, available now from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.