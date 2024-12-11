Are Chloe and Halle Bailey Twins? All About the Sisters and BFFs

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey are the golden-voiced duo who can sing in perfect harmony thanks to growing up together. But are they twins or just sisters? Get to know Chloe x Halle (their official music duo name, pronounced "Chloe and Halle"), here.

Are Chloe and Halle Bailey twins? No, Chloe and Halle Bailey are not twins. Though close in age and the best of friends, the two sisters are not twins. Chloe was born in 1998, Halle in 2000. They also have an older sister, Ski (pronounced "Sky"). The pair grew up together in Mableton, Georgia. The sisters got their first taste of stardom (and first connection to Beyoncé) when Chloe played the younger version of Beyoncé's character in the 2003 film The Fighting Temptations.

The sisters are self-taught, learning songwriting and piano from the internet. As kids, the pair began posting covers of popular songs to YouTube, and quickly gained a fanbase. "I’m so grateful and so fortunate to grow a wonderful fanbase on social media on YouTube and online. You know we’re really grateful for all the opportunities that came from it,” Halle told 11Alive.

“Deep down we always knew somehow, someway our dreams would come true. And how the power of social media plays into it. Me and my sister write and produce our own music. It’s really cool,” Chloe added.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend the 3rd Annual Femme It Forward "Give Her FlowHERS" Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 08, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

How Chloe x Halle broke through

After they covered her song "Pretty Hurts," Beyoncé signed the girls to Parkwood Entertainment as teenagers, and they opened for her and Jay-Z during the On the Run II tour. They put out an EP of original music and appeared in the superstar's visual album Lemonade. "We were nervous to put it out,” Halle told the LA Times of their EP. “We were like, ‘Will they understand it?’ It’s not your typical-sounding music.”

In 2018, they put out their first album, The Kids Are Alright, the same year they booked roles on the sitcom Grown-ish, for which they recorded the theme song. "We moved to L.A. about five and a half years ago on the dream of living out what we want to do. We knew that being out here was definitely better for the music scene. Our mom and dad made the decision to move us with our family. We instantly fell in love; the sun was shining. It makes you a happier person," Halle told TIME of their transition to Hollywood.

Halle and Chloe Bailey act, too

Though the sisters are still a joint musical act, they have solo acting endeavors. Halle appeared in two of the biggest movie musicals of 2023: The Color Purple and The Little Mermaid, in which she played the titular character. She'll be in another film in 2025.

Chloë recently starred in Peacock's Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Halle is also a mom, welcoming son Halo with her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG.

Frank Moten (Samuel L. Jackson) and Lena Mosley (Chloe Bailey) in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK

