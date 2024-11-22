Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Halle Bailey's Son Is Her Literal Carbon Copy in a Adorable Mother-Son Gym Selfie
The A Motown Christmas co-host welcomed her son, Halo, in December 2023.
Halle Bailey snapped a gym selfie featuring herself and her adorable son, Halo, both dressed in black outfits — complete with matching bandanas.
Bailey posted the pic on her Instagram on September 19, captioning the image: "me & my bodyguard," followed by a red heart emoji. Since "Halo" is a Beyoncé song perhaps this is a reference to the Cowboy Carter country-pop bop, "Bodyguard?"
In the photo, Bailey and the 11-month-old are twinning as the singer takes a break on a foam block, but the pic goes into adorable overdrive when you spot Halo with his mouth agape, clearly amazed by his reflection in the gym mirror. And fans couldn't help but notice that the baby boy is the literal spitting image of his mother.
This isn't the only time the "Ungodly Hour" singer has posted an image of herself and Halo at the gym. On October 11 she shared another family gym session to her 9.1 million Instagram followers, writing the simple reminder: "life is beautiful."
Other Instagram posts of the mother and son from this past year include Bailey taking him to his first concert (Bruno Mars), and the two dressing as Lilo & Stitch for Halloween.
Aside from inspiring smiles with adorable family photos, Bailey will also help bring some holiday joy when she co-hosts the new NBC primetime special, A Motown Christmas on December 11.
A Motown Christmas airs this December on NBC: how to watch
Halle Bailey and Smokey Robinson will co-host the two-hour special, A Motown Christmas, premiering Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. An encore presentation will air on December 17.
The television event will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of the day, including Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations.
In addition to hosting A Motown Christmas, Bailey will also treat viewers to a medley of songs celebrating music icon Diana Ross and the Supremes.