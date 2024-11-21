The Voice Coach is blessed with so much cuteness at home.

John Legend's Daughter Esti Twirling & Dancing to Her Dad's Music Is Too Much

The apple of John Legend's eye is at it again!

The Coach of The Voice is living every dad's dream. In an adorable November 21 Instagram post, Legend's youngest son, Wren, impresses his dad while playing with his toy piano play set . However, it's his youngest daughter, Esti, who steals the show with the cameo of the year at the end of the video.

"Almost a year ago, I sang the Purple Monkey Song for Esti, and now Wren's all in too," the star said.

Having a daughter who is so taken by music you created that she dances around the room is every father's dream.

We love that Legend always prioritizes his wife and family at home despite touring and television commitments. (Of course, having four of the most adorable kids on the planet at home would make it easier for any parent to indulge in as much downtime as possible!)

John Legend's two youngest children are only five months apart

In an October 2023 interview with CBS News, Legend opened up about the journey that saw him and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcoming two babies into their lives only five months apart!

"We were basically trying to go down two tracks and see if at least one of them worked," Legend explained, referring to the couple trying to get pregnant while simultaneously working with a surrogate (which is how Esti and Wren were born, respectively). The pair also share oldest children Luna, 8, and Miles, 6.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

The couple lost a pregnancy in 2020. Legend said the experience only gave him and Teigen more clarity going forward.

"It's more common than you think. And us talking about it has exposed us to a lot more stories of people going through it," he said.

Legend and Teigen celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary this past September, and if you ask the 45-year-old star, he values each new anniversary more than their wedding!

"Years of experience together, you go through all the ups and downs together, all the tragedy, the triumph, all the joy... it makes the anniversary I think even more beautiful and more meaningful than the wedding itself," Legend confessed.