Halle Bailey's Sweet 11-Month-Old Son, Halo, Stares at Her in Awe as She Sings

We can't get enough of Halle Bailey and her adorable son!

In a November 23 Instagram post, Bailey shared footage of little Halo realizing how talented his mom really is. In the video, Bailey is onstage singing her 2024 single, "In Your Hands," while holding her son in her arms — and Halo looks to be in awe of her singing skills.

"😭 he loves music," Bailey captioned.

Fans are quickly becoming enamored with the 11-month-old. He's basically Bailey's carbon-copy of his mother, and a recent gym selfie of the two was almost too cute for words. (The matching black bandanas put the photo sesh over the top for us.)

The 24-year-old star of The Little Mermaid is quickly becoming a household name, and we have a feeling she'll accrue even more fans once viewers see what she'll bring to the table in A Motown Christmas!

A Motown Christmas airs this December on NBC

In just a few weeks, the talented singer will join forces with one of the most influential artists in history for a Christmas-themed television event. Bailey and Smokey Robinson will co-host the 2-hour special, A Motown Christmas, premiering Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock. An encore presentation will air on December 17.

The highly-anticipated special will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of the day, including Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical. There will also be performances from Motown legends Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. In other words, it's an absolutely stacked lineup of artists with Motown grooves in their musical DNA.

In addition to hosting A Motown Christmas, Bailey will treat viewers to a medley of songs celebrating music icon Diana Ross and the Supremes. If you thought Bailey wowed in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, just wait. You haven't seen anything yet!

A Motown Christmas is just one of many unique holiday specials NBC will put on as the year draws to a close!