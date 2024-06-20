The Best Performances from Season 25 Winner Asher HaVon | The Voice | NBC

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Coach held his own as a new artist singing "Quiet Storm" for Robinson himself in 2004.

John Legend Was a Phenom in the Making Singing This Smokey Robinson Tribute

The internet is a beautiful thing, isn't it? You never know what you'll find, whether it's Al Roker participating in hilarious TikTok memes or a jaw-dropping musical performance from nearly 20 years ago!

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Today is a prime example of the latter. We've tracked down a genuinely special John Legend performance for the ages. Back in 2004, Legend performed at the 10th Annual BET Walk of Fame honoring the great Smokey Robinson, and the Voice legend earned a standing ovation with a phenomenal cover of Robinson's classic, "Quiet Storm."

Oh, and he pulled this off with Robinson himself watching from the front row in awe. How cool is that?

Watch the historic performance here.

We don't know what's better: the much-deserved standing ovation Legend received or the event's emcee introducing Legend as "one of our newest and brightest stars." Although the world-famous artist is now a household name, Legend was still a relative unknown in the music industry in 2004, releasing his first album, Get Lifted, that same year. How times have changed.

A lightbulb must have gone off in Robinson's head as he watched Legend dazzle on stage because the two paired up 10 years later in 2014 for an official studio-recorded duet of "A Quiet Storm."

Smokey Robinson attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; John Legend attends Netflix's special screening of "A Man In Full" at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Netflix

Everything to know about "Quiet Storm" by Smokey Robinson

Released in March 1975 as the lead track off A Quiet Storm, the song is regarded as one of Robinson's underappreciated classics. While disco-influenced songs like "Baby That's Backatcha" garnered most of the attention (and critical acclaim) from the album, "Quiet Storm" still performed admirably, reaching #25 on Billboard's U.S. R&B charts.

RELATED: John Legend's Son Wren Flashes Four New Teeth for His 1st Birthday (PICS)

In 2024, it's still a fan-favorite song from one of Robinson's most well-regarded albums.

The lyrics to "Quiet Storm" by Smokey Robinson

Soft and warm, a quiet storm

Quiet as when flowers talk at break of dawn

Break of dawn

A power source of tender force

Generating, radiating, turn me on

Turn them on

Ah, you short-circuit all my nerves

Promising electric things

You touch me and

Suddenly there's rainbow rings

Quiet storm

Blowin' through my life

Oh, quiet storm

Blowin' through my life

Oh, blow, baby

Oh, windy sigh, weaken my

Butterfly caught up in a hurricane

Lucky me, umbrella-free

Suddenly I'm caught up in your somber rain

Oh, oh

Shower me with your sweet love

I will bathe in every drop

Through all the seasons

Let it pour and never stop

Quiet storm

Blowin' through my life, through my life

You're just like a quiet storm

Blowin' through my life

Through my life, through my life

Through my life

Through my life

Blowin', blowin', blowin', blowin'

Ah, through my life

Ooo-ooh

Hail soft storms of love on me

Let them play on my desires

Kiss me softly

Let your lightnin' light my fire

[Chorus]

Quiet storm

Blowin' through my life, through my life

You're just like a quiet storm

Blowin', blowin'

Through my life, through my life

Shower me with your sweet love

I will bathe in every drop

Through all the seasons

Let it pour and never stop

Quiet storm

Blowin' through my life, through my life

You're just like a quiet storm

Warm and tender

Oh, through my life

Quiet storm

You're blowing through my life, through my life

Through my life

Blow, baby

Blow, baby

Blow, baby

Blow, baby

Ahh, quiet storm

Yeah, quiet storm

Blow, baby

Blow, baby

Blow, baby