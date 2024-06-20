John Legend's Son Wren Flashes Four New Teeth for His 1st Birthday (PICS)

Little Wren's adorable smile just got even cuter with the addition of four baby teeth.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

Believe it or not, it's been a full year since The Voice Coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their son, Wren Alexander Stephens. And to mark the occasion, Legend posted the sweetest picture of their baby boy showing off his new chompers.

RELATED: John Legend's 5-Month-Old Son Wren Shows Off His Infectious Smile in New Video

John Legend's youngest son, Wren, was born on Juneteenth

"Our Juneteenth baby with the big smile and beautiful curls, Wren Alexander, is 1 today!" Legend wrote on Instagram, sharing snaps of his youngest son. He and Teigen also share an older son, Miles, 6, as well as two daughters, Luna, 8, and Esti, 18 months).

(Yes, the baby boy's big day coincidentally falls on Juneteenth, a national holiday celebrated on June 19th which marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, years after the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the end of the Civil War.)

Happy birthday, little fella! Wren has been a smiley boy all along. In a November 2023 interview with People, Legend shared, "He smiles so much. That's our favorite thing about him. He's such a smiley boy. He just lights up the room, looks like a little Cabbage Patch doll."

Confirming the assessment, Teigen wrote on Wren's 1-year birthday post, "happiest boy 🥰🥰🥰."

RELATED: John Legend's Babies Esti and Wren Are Nearly Identical While Playing Together (PIC)

Wren Alexander Stephens was born via surrogate in 2023, which Teigen announced in an emotional Instagram post at the time.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love. We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you. Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full," she wrote.

Legend's post about their new arrival, uploaded ten days after his birth, simply said, "Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."