David Alan Grier Marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Exchange for an Ice Cream Cone (Extended)

Colin Jost Got in Trouble with Scarlett Johansson After His Shocking Weekend Update Joke Swap

Colin Jost Got in Trouble with Scarlett Johansson After His Shocking Weekend Update Joke Swap

"Scarlett was genuinely so shocked," the "Weekend Update" co-anchor told Jimmy Fallon of his wife's real take.

Colin Jost Reveals the SNL Joke Swap Bit Scarlett Johansson Knew About (and He Didn't)

The "Weekend Update" joke swaps between co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are always chaotic and jaw-dropping — and the latest installment truly did shock Jost's wife, Scarlett Johansson.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Jost swung by The Tonight Show on Monday, January 20, where Jimmy Fallon brought up how they saw each other at the Saturday Night Live December 2024 Christmas episode.

"I think one of the best 'Weekend Updates.' I've ever seen," Fallon told Jost, before following up with, "Are you in trouble with Scarlett?"

RELATED: Colin Jost and Michael Che's Christmas Joke Swap Had a Scarlett Johansson Reaction Cam

Fallon was referring to the "Weekend Update" joke swap segment that featured Johansson's live reactions to the unexpected quips.

The actress, who is guest-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY this week, visited Studio 8H for Martin Short's December 21 SNL Christmas episode, helping induct the beloved comedian into the Five-Timers Club. She made a surprise cameo in the cold open, and then stuck around for the rest of the show.

Colin Jost says his wife knew one "Weekend Update" Joke Swap bit before he did

"I'm in trouble, I think, with a lot of people. Scarlett was genuinely so shocked," Jost replied. "Because I was obviously surprised by everything, but they gave her a heads-up."

Colin Jost and honoree Scarlett Johansson attend the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson at The Beverly Hilton on November 18, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Jost explained how the writers asked Johansson if she would be okay with being incorporated into some of the punchlines, "And she was like, 'Sure! You know, whatever. I'm open to it,'" he told Fallon.

But Johansson had zero idea what the actual jokes would be, and when a particularly lewd one began with an image a roast beef sandwich, she was visibly stunned backstage as she watched her husband deliver the shocking joke — which was also a surprise to him.

"So Scarlett is backstage like, 'Oh, my God! That's what it is?!'" Jost continued.

"It was honestly a legitimate live moment, and you weren't acting at all," said Fallon, as Jost confirmed, "I was not. I can't act that well."

The jaw-dropping segment showed just how good a sport Johansson is.

RELATED: Mark Your Calendar for These SNL 50 Anniversary Events, Specials, and Episodes

Colin Jost on SNL: The Anniversary Special: "It's going to be crazy"

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, Jost and Fallon teased what fans can expect from the upcoming SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing Sunday, February 16.

There are going to be a lot of people there. It's going to be crazy," said Jost. "It's now at the point where almost the whole cast coming back, anyone who's been a cast member, anyone who's been a host, can barely fit in the studio."

"It's gonna be nuts," agreed Fallon.