For fans of the hit series Superstore, the new NBC comedy St. Denis Medical has some familiar faces.

These St. Denis Medical Stars Have All Appeared in Superstore

The highly anticipated new comedy St. Denis Medical has quite the ties to another recent NBC workplace comedy.

The new mockumentary series is co-created by Justin Spitzer, the creator and executive producer of Superstore. The other creator behind St. Denis Medical, Eric Ledgin, also served as an executive producer on Superstore, as well as a writer for multiple fan-favorite episodes.

While the two shows aren’t won't exist in the same universe, there are several cast members that have migrated from Superstore to St. Denis Medical. Here is a breakdown of just the few we know so far and the characters they’ve portrayed:

Josh Lawson (Seasons 1-3)

Josh Lawson appears as Bruce in St. Denis Medical. Photo: Danny Ventrella/NBC

Josh Lawson stars as Bruce in St. Denis Medical, a hard-working doctor with a bit of an ego who will waste no time pointing out how great he is. And when he was on Superstore, he was also playing a character whose expertise was in the medical field.

In Season 1, Episode 3, Lawson made his first appearance as Tate Staskiewicz, an arrogant pharmacist in charge of the Cloud 9 store location.

His final appearance was in Season 3, Episode 12, when Amy (America Ferrera) rejects his advancement to continue what he believed to be their relationship.

Kaliko Kauahi (Seasons 1-6)

Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra in Superstore. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Kaliko Kauahi appeared in nearly every episode, (97 episodes to be exact) of Superstore, as fans saw her fairly consistently from the pilot episode to the series finale.

She portrayed Sandra Kaluiokalani, a shy but sometimes bold Cloud 9 employee known for her hilarious one-liners and relatable outburst. She also has a whip-smart and near-perfect memory.

Throughout the show’s six seasons, viewers saw Sandra grow, from getting promoted to assistant manager to her relationship with Jerry (Chris Grace), that resulted in a Season 5 wedding.

In St. Denis Medical, Kauahi will be playing a very different role with Val, a no-nonsense member of the hospital staff in charge of checking in patients.

Nico Santos (Seasons 1-6)

Rene (Nico Santos) and Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) on St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

A true original cast member of Superstore, fans fondly remember Nico Santos for his role as Mateo Liwanag.

Appearing in every single episode of the comedy series, Mateo was an overzealous sales employee focused on being better than everyone else by any means necessary.

By way of the flash-forward scene in the series finale, Mateo gets married to his partner and Amy’s brother Eric Sosa (George Salazar) and he takes on a job position at Glenn Sturgis' (Mark McKinney) hardware store.

In regard to St. Denis Medical, Santos is confirmed to be making a brief stint on the show as a guest star. Specifically, he will portray Renee, stuck-up RN who is bound to cause some trouble at the hospital.

