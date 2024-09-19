Superstore Alum Nico Santos to Guest Star on St. Denis Medical (DETAILS)

As if there weren't enough of a reason for Superstore fans to tune into the new show from co-creators Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, NBC announced that a very familiar face from Cloud 9 will make his way to St. Denis Medical as a new guest star in the comedy’s first season.

How to Watch Watch the premiere of St. Denis Medical Tuesday, November 12 at 8/7c on NBC.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Gets Flustered During David Alan Grier’s AGT Prank (WATCH)

Nico Santos, who starred as Mateo in Superstore, will play a guest role in an episode of St. Denis Medical following its premiere on November 12.

For those somehow still unfamiliar with the most exciting new comedy of the fall, the show stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Allison Tolman, and David Alan Grier in a mockumentary about the titular underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Rene (Nico Santos) and Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 16. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Santos will guest star as a veteran RN named Rene. Described in a press release as a “leader of a clique of nurses that give off a ‘Mean Girls’ vibe — which makes Rene the ‘Regina George’ of St. Denis.”

While not much is known about the episode, it’s said his “intimidating demeanor” will challenge the authority of Tolman’s head nurse character, Alex.

The role feels perfect for Santos, who played the notoriously ambitious, catty, multi-time Employee of the Month at Cloud 9 on Spitzer’s previous comedy, Superstore. Other noteworthy places viewers may recognize Santos from include roles in Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 and Crazy Rich Asians, as well as prominent parts in Happiness for Beginners and The Re-Education of Molly Singer. He’ll join fellow Superstore alums Kaliko Kauahi and Josh Lawson, both of whom are regular cast members on the new comedy.

Rene (Nico Santos), Alex, Kahyun (Allison Tolman) and Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 16. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Related

However, St. Denis Medical isn’t the only show that will be graced with a guest-starring role from Santos this fall. Fans of Night Court can expect him to show up as Dr. Nitelife, a social media influencer who reviews wild places around New York for his list of “Best Circuses in New York City That Aren’t The Circus.” Abby (Melissa Rauch) is determined to make her court seem as boring as possible to avoid making his list.

Both St. Denis Medical and Night Court will be airing Tuesdays on NBC this fall, making it your go-to place for laughs.

You can stream the shows on Peacock as well.