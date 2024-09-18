Simon Cowell Gets Flustered During David Alan Grier’s AGT Prank (WATCH)

Sebastian & Sonia Defy All Odds With Stunning Aerial To "With Or Without You" | Finals | AGT 2024

Simon Cowell got pranked by Howie Mandel and David Alan Grier on the AGT Finale performance night.

During the final performances of America’s Got Talent, Howie Mandel enlisted the help of his friend David Alan Grier to play a prank on his fellow Judges that will surely go down in the AGT history books as one of the best.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Grier is joining the NBC family by way of the upcoming new comedy St. Denis Medical, which premieres November 12. However, the actor decided to get the laughs started early with an elaborate ruse that saw him tricking the Judges into some ridiculous scenarios, that included Heidi Klum busting out her surprisingly funny New Yorker accent, and sending Simon Cowell into a fit of frustration.

Howie Mandel and David Alan Grier Prank the AGT Judges

Howie Mandel and David Alan Grier on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 19 "Finales". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

During the show, Host Terry Crews explained that the Judges were told they needed to film promotions for the Finale of Season 19 for local affiliates. However, Mandel revealed he told Sofia Vergara, Klum, and Cowell that his buddy David Alan Grier was interested in directing so he was going to be leading them through all the promos. However, Grier explained to the camera the reality of the situation.

“I’m here to play a prank on the Judges,” he said with a devilish smile. “I’m going to direct some promos but mostly annoy the heck out of these Judges. Howie called me up and planned this whole thing. So he’s the one to blame, OK?”

He added as a warning: “I pity the other Judges.”

He wasn’t kidding. He sat the Judges in front of a blue screen and told them that the skylines of different NBC affiliate cities would be projected behind them in post-production and asked them to read increasingly bonkers local promos for the show.

Being true professionals, Klum and Vergara rolled with all the punches. However, the notoriously serious Cowell was the first to show cracks in his facade. As part of the joke Grier had a lot of loud work going on behind them as they were trying to read from the teleprompter.

“Can I ask a question,” Cowell said. “Will it pick up all the stuff behind us?”

“Absolutely,” Grier deadpanned before moving on to the next thing.

Cowell played along when they brought out funny sunglasses for them to wear but finally drew the line when cowboy hats and lassos were handed to the group to wear allegedly to promote the show in San Antonio, Texas.

“No, I’m not wearing any of that,” he said.

Viewers watched as Simon sat stone-faced while his fellow Judges did their best to get through the cuckoo direction Grier had for them.

“This is New York. Heidi they’re asking for a New York…” Grier began.

“Eyy, bata bing!” Klum interrupted, already off to the races with her impression. “Ey yo! How you doin’ New York? Fuhgettaboutit. Turn on NBC 4 New York this Tuesday!”

That was perhaps the last straw for Cowell who officially stopped playing along and refused to go along with the rest of the props, begrudgingly delivering the rest of his lines for a promo in Alaska.

Related

The whole crew managed to get through all the promos but Cowell approached Grier after demanding to know who in the promos department he could chew out for writing these awful prompts. However, when they threw it back to Crews at the Live Show, it was all smiles from the Judge who was now clearly delighted by the joke.

What is St. Denis Medical?

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

From Justin Spitzer (the creator of Superstore) and Eric Ledgin comes a new workplace comedy set in the high-pressure world of an understaffed and underfunded hospital in Oregon. Grier co-stars as longtime Doctor Ron alongside Allison Tolman, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and former Superstore cast members Kaliko Kauahi and Josh Lawson. This all-star cast make up the many doctors and nurses of St. Denis Medical, who will make viewers fall in love with their funny antics and heartfelt desire to help sick people of all walks of life when the show premiers on November 12, 2024 on NBC and Peacock.

Catch up on past episodes of America’s Got Talent on Peacock now.