Watch This Hilarious Sneak Peek for Episode 3 Of St. Denis Medical

We've got the details on when to expect the next episode of St. Denis Medical, following its two-episode premiere.

The hilarious new NBC comedy, St. Denis Medical, made its highly anticipated debut on November 12, with a two-episode premiere. For those who missed it, or fans who want to rewatch the episodes already, both are streaming now on Peacock. Now all eyes are looking ahead to Episode 3.

Brought to you by Superstore’s Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin, the workplace mockumentary put viewers right into the day to day lives of a fictional Oregon hospital’s staff. If you’re not-so patiently waiting for more of the hilarious cast and their on-screen dynamics, you’re in luck, because the next episode is coming soon.

When is St. Denis Medical Episode 3

Matt (Mekki Leeper) in the Pilot Episode of St. Denis Medical. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Season 1, Episode 3 of St. Denis Medical, "Weird Stuff You Can’t Explain,” will premiere on November 19, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC. You can watch the episode the next day streaming only on Peacock.

In the first two episodes, viewers were introduced to the main characters, most of which make up the floor staff of the bustling ER. In addition to seeing how the team treats patients and their problems, there’s also several glimpses into their personal lives.

The premiere episode showcased how nurse supervisor Alex (Allison Tolman) is struggling to balance her family with her demanding job. Episode 2 took a look at the post-divorce love life of Doctor Ron (David Alan Grier) as well as the off-duty lives of this medical team tend to blend in with their work.

St. Denis Medical Episode 3 Sneak Peek

One of the many nurses inside of the ER department is Matt (portrayed by Mekki Leeper). As a newbie to the safety net hospital, and the medical field as a whole, he's not exactly a natural at his job, and that has been made abundantly clear.

From arriving late on his first day to accidentally sticking himself with an EpiPen, he's not making a great impression on his co-workers so far. Based on the above sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Matt has still got quite a long road ahead to prove he’s the right guy for the job.

In this Season 1, Episode 3 preview clip, he goes out to the waiting room to deliver some good news to a concerned family.

The only problem is that he gave the update to the wrong people. Instead of giving news to a mother waiting to hear about her son’s hernia surgery, he gave the hernia information to people waiting for the status on a toe reattachment procedure. Not wanting to admit fault, Matt attempted to save the situation.

“While they were working on the toe, which is the primary reason he was here of course, they discovered the hernia,” he lies.

Will the family buy it? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.