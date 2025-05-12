NBC's Fall 2025 Schedule: See the Complete List of Shows

Tune in this fall to classic favorites like The Voice and new obsessions like Happy's Place.

It may only be May, but fall will be here sooner than you think, bringing with it a whole new schedule of amazing NBC programs. Check out everything coming to the network this fall, here.

New seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. are coming fall 2025

One Chicago fans, rejoice! All three Dick Wolf procedurals are coming back. Chicago Fire Season 14, Chicago P.D. Season 13, and Chicago Med Season 11 will all premiere this year. "It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Fire's David Eigenberg told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

NBC's fall 2025 schedule: See the full list of shows

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY (SEPTEMBER)

8-10 P.M. – The Voice

10-11 P.M. – ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

New series! Heres an official description: "Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will star in a highly addictive competition series in which he starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever and competitive go-getters he can find."

TUESDAY (OCTOBER)

8-11 P.M. – NBA

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — The Hunting Party

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

7-7:30 P.M. ET— Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

7:30-11 P.M. ET— Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. ET— Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. ET— NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

What the cast of St. Denis Medical wants for Season 2

Serena (Kahyun Kim) and Alex (Allison Tolman) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 16. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Now that the mockumentary has gotten a green light for more episodes, NBC Insider spoke to the hilarious cast about what they hope happens to their characters.

“Believe it or not, I really enjoy the actual ‘doctoring’ part of the character. I hope they throw more and more complicated emergencies and surgeries at me. They’re always conscious of making the medical sequences as truthful as possible, and I love learning about that world," Aussie actor Josh Lawson revealed.

“The Matt and Serena of it all is a little secretive to talk about, so who knows? But I can tell you this, Matt is learning stuff, man,” added the hilarious Mekki Leeper. “In Season 2, he is gonna know how to do, I don’t know three things, maybe four. I look forward to it.”

“I just want to interact with more characters. I want more fun guest stars. I want a mother-in-law to show up... I really want to meet, like, whoever Matt’s weird Craigslist roommate is,” said series lead Alison Tolman. “When you have a show that’s successful and you go into a second season, the more people want to come play with you. So I can’t wait to see what kind of guest stars we’re gonna be able to get,."