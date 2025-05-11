Suits LA Gives Fans An Update on Louis Litt in Hilarious Guest Star Appearance (RECAP)

Suits fans everywhere are celebrating the return of Louis Litt.

How to Watch Watch Suits: LA Sundays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Rick Hoffman brought the iconic character back during a guest starring role on Suits LA, which saw Litt hilariously facing off with, and then befriending, criminal defense attorney Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) in Episode 12.

Stuart had everything Louis could have wanted in a friend: the same cutthroat attitude, legendary legal prowess, a bit of an anger control problem and even a willingness to “take mud” with him.

To learn more about how these two became fast new forever friends — and what we learned about Louis’ life today — read on below:

Louis Litt Befriends Stuart Lane on Suits LA

While it may have been a bromance for the ages, it definitely didn’t begin that way. The pair got off to a rocky start after eyeing the same luggage cart at their “hostility mitigation program” and were unwilling to let the other one win and walk off with the cart. Louis threatened to bring out “my little Louis” — a nickname for (no, thankfully, not that) his fist — while Stuart threatened to sue Louis. Even after the staff brought out another cart with exactly the same attributes as the first, both men refused to budge, with Louis ultimately hopping in the cart himself to keep Stuart from pushing it away.

The two met up again in a group therapy session at the anger management retreat, where Stuart began to explain that his hostility began after his best friend and former partner at his law firm “belittled” what he did at every turn in a clear reference to Ted Black (Stephen Amell), but Louis cut him off mid-sentence telling him to “cry me a river.” He had his own best friend slash law partner — legal legend Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) — who he contended had made fun of him more, once throwing him into a table and sleeping with his “super hot” sister in what were a few shoutouts to the original series. As they continued to go tit for tat, the petty bickering proved to be too much for the counselor, who stormed off after essentially telling them that some people had real problems to deal with.

Once the apologetic counselor returned, Stuart admitted the real reason he was at the seminar was because one of his clients threatened his family and he’d been afraid of losing his wife and children ever since. Louis then opened up too, admitting that although he had “everything I’ve ever wanted,” including his own law firm and a beautiful wife and two children, it seemed like whatever he did it was “never enough” and he felt constantly pulled between obligations at work and home. That was something Stuart could sympathize with and he told Louis it was likely because of his children’s young ages. Louis admitted that he was at the seminar after someone made fun of his family (we later learned that the target of the insult had been his cat, Alice) and he punched them with “little Louis.”

Later, the two men made up by the firepit and Stuart agreed to “take mud” with Louis, even though he thought it was the “dumbest thing” he’d ever heard of.

Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) appear on Suits LA Season 1 Episode 12 "Angry Sylvester". Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Donned in bathrobes, Stuart and Louis were ready to sink into the tubs of warm mud, but before they did, Louis confided that he knew exactly what Stuart was going through because he had once been mugged at gunpoint. His old law partner Harvey got him through it and Louis decided maybe he should postpone the mud bath to call his old friend. Stuart realized he knew Harvey too, calling him a “legend” and close friend of Ted’s. The praise only succeeded in annoying Louis, however, who said he needed some time.

While Louis left to reconnect with Harvey, Ted called Stuart and apologized for demeaning his career all these years and for calling him a “flea” in front of their respective firms, something he said a true partner would never do. For his part, Stuart realized none of that mattered after Ted helped him get out of the mess with Hollywood fixer David Bowie, the man who threatened his life and his family. He apologized for cutting Ted out of the merger and Ted agreed to forgive him, calling them “brothers.” It looks like these two may have finally put their bad blood behind them.

The next day, Louis and Stuart were back at the tubs and finally enjoying the spa treatment together. Louis told him that back in high school, he used to hear the popular kids talk about being “federale friends” or the kind of friends who would drop everything to save each other from a Mexican prison. He’d had one such friend in his life like that, Harvey, but he was hoping to add a second and believed Stuart could fill that role. He warned him, however, that it would mean they were friends “for life.” Stuart was honored and accepted, giving us hope that we could see Louis again.

Ted Black Promises to be a Business Partner to Erica

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) appears on Suits LA Season 1 Episode 12 "Angry Sylvester". Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

While Stuart was away at the seminar, Ted was doing some healing of his own. After Samantha Railsback (Rachelle Goulding) dropped by his home after remembering it was the anniversary of an important day with Eddie, Ted felt like he owed her and made the unusual move to pay her back by selling out Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), who planned to sign Samantha’s client Nicole Kidman later that day. Ted gave Samantha a heads up and Samantha was able to work her magic to keep her client, leaving Erica sitting alone at a restaurant waiting for a new client that would never come.

Erica was furious and told Ted they were supposed to be partners, but instead he chose to keep her in the dark. The next day, Ted decided she was right, he wasn’t being a true partner. He called Erica into his office and explained that he and Samantha were once together and he felt like he owed her because his obsession with the Pellegrini case got one of her clients killed and even cost his brother Eddie’s life.

Fans got to see more of the close bond Eddie and Ted once shared in a series of flashbacks throughout the episode centered on their father’s conviction for stock manipulation. Despite the fact that he was a terrible father, Eddie spoke in support of his dad at his sentencing trial, helping him get just three years behind bars. Before he was sent off to prison, Ted’s dad asked for a second chance and Ted agreed that they could all go to dinner one last time before he began his sentence. Could this be Ted’s fatal mistake?

Leah Gets New Office, Rick Walks Away From Romance

Also in the episode, Leah Power (Alice Lee) used her power to show Erica she wasn’t being appreciated enough for her contributions to the firm and got her own office as a result.

In addition, entertainment attorney Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg) saved the day by landing his client Dylan Pryor (Victoria Justice) her dream role in a western adaptation. She gratefully tracked him down and admitted that he was the only one she wanted to celebrate with before she leaned in for a kiss, but he stopped her mid-makeout session and walked away, suggesting Rick still may be carrying a torch for Erica after all.



To find out how all the drama this season will end, catch the season finale Sunday, May 18 at 9/8c on NBC or stream the episode on Peacock, after it becomes available the next day.