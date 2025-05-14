Read the Funny Letter Joan Rivers Wrote Her Daughter Before She Died: "Dear Melissa..."

"Given that I am dead, I assume someone will finally decide to honor me," the comedy legend wrote in the unearthed letter.

NBC's Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute was in no shortage of laughter as a dynamite lineup of comedians united to celebrate one of comedy's fiercest legends. But it was a humorously heartfelt letter from Rivers herself, read aloud by her daughter Melissa, that left the audience teary-eyed at the end of the celebration.

Filmed in front of a live audience and jam-packed with comedy icons, the NBC tribute was a raucous and touching homage to a bona fide trailblazer. From her status as a late-night TV pioneer to her razor-sharp wit on the red carpet, Rivers made audiences laugh for decades, and her tribute delivered that trademark hilarity. The night featured everything from stand-up sets from some of Rivers' colleagues to never-before-heard punchlines from Rivers' mind-boggling physical collection of over 70,000 jokes. Between the side-splitting laughter, we got a glimpse into the life of an entertainment legend who forever changed the game.

But one of the night's biggest moments came when Rivers' daughter Melissa took the stage in the final moments of the tribute. Melissa shared that in organizing her mother's tribute, she found a letter left behind to be read following her death. Check out Rivers' letter, below.

Joan Rivers' letter to her daughter, Melissa

"Dear Melissa, if you are reading this, I am dead. And given that I am dead, I assume someone will finally decide to honor me. Well, it's about f---ing time. Please, share the enclosed note with whatever random producer is producing this show. Of course, I have a few suggestions to make it better."

Rivers' instructions to the producers read: "Don't use any of those fun candid family photos where I'm not in full hair and makeup. Backlighting, especially for the — well, since I can't say ugly anymore, let's call them the 'aesthetically challenged' presenters. Make sure I come off looking good as a comedian and as a mother. None of that Joan Crawford mommy dearest crap, and for God's sakes, don't let Melissa pull that Christina Crawford mommy dearest crap, I am so tired of her whining about that."

"And lastly, have Melissa close the show. She is much better at faking warmth, humility, and gratitude than I ever was. Thank you in advance, Joan Rivers."

Even in her final years, Rivers never lost that beloved wit. Why would an entertainment icon miss out on the opportunity to leave a few notes for the crew? Rivers' letter encapsulates everything the comedian was famous for: blunt jabs, hysterical pop culture commentary, and just a dash of heart.

Where to stream Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute

You can stream an uncensored and extended version of the Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute on Peacock right now.

"This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered, and filled with people she respected (and roasted). And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room. It's incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors," Melissa Rivers said. "I know she'd be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she'd still have notes."