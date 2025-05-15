Found Stars Talk [SPOILER]'s Shocking Reveal in Season 2 Finale: "It's a Crazy Moment..."

Press conferences have always been a staple of NBC's Found from the very start.

Relying on mainstream media, news networks, and social media to rally the public behind an important cause — like tracking down a kidnapped individual, for instance — is one of the greatest tools in the arsenal wielded by Mosely & Associates.

While Gabi (Shanola Hampton) usually likes to keep the conferences focused on victims and not herself, our main character shockingly flipped the script in tonight's Season 2 finale, "Missing While Dying," by publicly admitting that she kidnapped Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and held him captive in her basement for close to a year.

Despite the fact that she could have gotten away with the crime, Gabi could no longer carry the guilt of what she'd done: sinking to the level of the man who once made her life a living hell two decades before the events of the show. Inspired by the likes of Jamie (Parker Queenan) and a discussion with Rabbi Mendel (Paul Schackman) in last week's episode, she decides to unburden herself once and for all. At the same time, Sir is found unconscious in his prison cell, a puddle of blood pooling around his head.

Found stars talk Gabi's public confession in the Season 2 finale

"It’s a crazy moment," Hampton tells NBC Insider over Zoom. "It's crazy when you get the scripts. You don’t know what’s coming until it happens. My question is, ‘Where do we go from here?’ I know for the character it’s such a relief not to have it over her head. But to say it publicly, it’s going to be interesting to see what [happens after]."

"I have no idea," added Gosselaar on the same call. "I’m unconscious, so… I have no idea."

Aside from Gabi, the only other person who could face major blowback from such an earth-shattering confession is Dhan (Karan Oberoi), who helped kidnap Sir in the first place. Gabi would never rat him out, of course, but there is a chance Dhan rushes in at the last moment to fall on the proverbial sword instead.

"Dhan’s number one thing is to support Gabi, so he's, he's going to be there [for her]," Oberoi explains during a separate interview. "He's a ride or die, and he would take the fall for her. He would do whatever he had to do to make sure Gabi was safe, because she has a big implication for him. I'm excited to see how that plays out."

The finale also finds Jamie seeking closure, after he's freed from Lena's clutches, when he proclaims, "Secrets just keep us trapped in the past. I wanna finally be free." His vocal desire to finally start talking about the years he unknowingly spent in captivity with Carrie (Suehyla El-Attar Young) inspires Gabi to do the same.

"Jamie's really interested in Gabi, because she's someone that overcame a lot of difficulty and trauma in her own life to be able to be where she's at," says Queenan. "He learns a lot from her and that was one of the main catalysts [behind] him coming to M&A in the first place. So I think it's a cool quid pro quo where he's able to give back to her, but not in a way that he's aware of. He's not a sage sitting down with a great piece of advice. She's living vicariously through him and seeing much of herself in this other person who's dealing with something very similar to her, but has learned to handle it in a slightly different manner. It's cool that they can mutually encourage one another in similar ways, rather than him purely learning from her."

