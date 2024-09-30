Why DREION's 4-Chair-Turning Falsetto Sparked a Gwen-Snoop Showdown

DREION's funky falsetto cover of Earth, Wind & Fire had the Coaches begging to be his pick.

You know you’re acing your Blind Audition on The Voice when the Coaches roll out the power of bling just to woo you over to their team. And that’s just the reception that singer-songwriter DREION received after finishing his funky cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” on a seriously searing falsetto note.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

All four Coaches turned for DREION's awesome, stage-ready mix of confident dance moves and pitch-perfect vocals. And all four were also happily on their feet by the end of DREION's soulful set, each applauding (along with the audience) for the Artist. Here's what happened:

RELATED: Snoop Dogg's Voice Is So Smooth Singing This Eagles Hit With Reba, Gwen, & Bublé

DREION sings Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” during Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Dreion performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 2 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

The Coaches didn’t bat an eye when DREION explained afterward that he’s opened onstage for Earth, Wind & Fire in the past. They hardly had a reason to: The 27 year-old Omaha, Nebraska native arrived fully ready to rock and groove, with a standout performance that even sparked a hilarious bling-off as Snoop Dogg and Gwen Stefani tried to entice him with the shiny, sparkly trappings of success.

“Take the ‘I-O-N’ off, and that’s ‘Dre’ and Snoop!” Snoop Dogg teased in a play on DREION's name, while holding up a bling-y necklace to invoke Snoop's role in one of hip-hop’s most iconic pairings ever.

“I gotta fight for him!” Snoop explained, leading Stefani to hop up out of her big red chair and put up a fight of her own… by strutting the success-fueled bling at her feet.

RELATED: A Game-Changing Rule on The Voice Completely Shakes Up the Blind Auditions

“Look at my shoes!” she begged, showing off a wild pair of holographically slinky kicks that (admittedly) did give Snoop’s snazzy neck gear a high-worth run for its money.

In the end, though, the Snoop factor was just too convincing. “You all have given me a really hard decision,” DREION confessed. "But I will have to say my choice is going to be ‘Uncle’ Snoop!”

All four Coaches were wowed by DREION's confidence. “I loved your song; I loved your singing,” said Reba McEntire. “It’s so powerful. I had to turn around and see what you looked like — and I loved your dance moves!”

“It’s very rare that you can get somebody that can sing and have a stage-like aura like you had,” added Stefani. “That takes years. And that’s not an easy song to do!”

RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions: Every Chair Turn

Now that he’s officially joined forces with Team Snoop, how far can Dreion fly on The Voice? Tune in to find out.