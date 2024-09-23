Snoop Dogg's Voice Is So Smooth Singing This Eagles Hit With Reba, Gwen, & Bublé

Each year, The Voice Coaches kick off the season with a performance that gives Artists and audiences a taste of what's to come. Doing this helps introduce fans to the Coaches and also highlights their individually unique skills.

Season 26 has a stellar Coach lineup: Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and newbies Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. And for their Coach performance, they opted for an Eagles classic: "Heartache Tonight."

The Voice Season 26 Coaches perform "Heartache Tonight" by the Eagles

Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé on Season 26 of The Voice; Randy Meisner, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Bernie Leadon of The Eagles pose for a group portrait in London in 1973. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC; Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

"Heartache Tonight," released in 1979 as part of the Eagles' sixth studio album The Long Run, was the perfect track to showcase each of the Coach's offerings to the competition.

Snoop kicked off the set, joining the Coaches onstage from the audience and dressed to the nines in a sparkling black suit. Bublé then took it away, delivering his signature velvety vocals in a black tuxedo. McEntire, who won Season 25 with Asher HaVon, injected her country flair into the song during its chorus. Meanwhile, Stefani brought a playful and upbeat spirit to the collaboration.

Watch for yourself, below:

McEntire, who enters her third season as a Coach, has a solid guiding principle this go-around as she picks her team. “It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” she said. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

Meanwhile, Snoop said his strategy this season as a newbie is "to look, listen, and learn." We can't wait to see how everything unfolds.

