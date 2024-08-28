Miley Cyrus' Unreal Voice Is Tailor Made for The Eagles' "Take It to the Limit"

Miley Cyrus has already proven time and time again that there isn't a song in the world she can't cover with precision — but one performance sticks out in our minds for the heartwarming reason it came together in the first place!

In September 2020, the mastermind behind the uber-enjoyable Backyard Sessions shared a BBC cover of her tackling the Eagles' 1975 hit, "Take It to the Limit." While any Cyrus performance is breathtaking in its own way, this one hits a little differently.

As the singer explained in a message on social media, she revealed the cover was dedicated to someone very special in her life!

"'Take It To The Limit'- Dedicated to my Mammie... The Eagles were my Mammies favorite band.... and my mama grew up singing this song on drives in the car w her mom! This is in honor of my grandma ❤️," she wrote on Twitter before linking to the performance.

Watch Miley Cyrus sweetly pay tribute to her grandmother here.

Lyrics like "So put me on a highway / Show me a sign," are tailor-made to be sung by the former Voice Coach, and her effortless power and tone throughout the performance served as a tribute to not only the Eagles themselves, but to Cyrus' grandmother.

Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California; Bernie Leadon, Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Randy Meisner of The Eagles pose for a group portrait in London in 1973 Photo: Getty Images; Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Here's what to know about "Take It to the Limit" by the Eagles

Released in 1975 as a single off their fourth studio album, One of These Nights, "Take It to the Limit" has the distinction of being one of the rare Eagles songs written in waltz time. The track has three beats per measure (as opposed to the standard four), which gives the song a more laid-back and ballad-like feel.

Like many of the band's other singles, "Take It to the Limit" was a massive commercial success, especially in the United States. Although it didn't approach the ridiculous mainstream success of "Hotel California," the song fared well in its own right. It peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.

In their 2013 documentary History of the Eagles, the band revealed the meaning behind this iconic song:

"The line 'take it to the limit' was to keep trying before you reach a point in your life where you feel you've done everything and seen everything, sort of feeling, you know, part of getting old," founding member Randy Meisner explained. "And just to take it to the limit one more time, like every day just keep, you know, punching away at it... that was the line, and from there the song took a different course."