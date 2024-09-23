Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (September 23): Every Chair Turn
The Voice is back, and the competition is fiercer than ever.
After months of waiting, The Voice is finally back for its 26th season on NBC. The competition officially kicked off Monday night (September 26) with two returning Coaches, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, and a pair of new faces, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, ready to mentor the next crop of musical talent. And just like every season, the first few episodes will center around the Blind Auditions, the initial phase in which the Coaches build their respective teams based on an Artist's voice alone.
“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she decides who to turn her chair for. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”
McEntire told Newsweek about filming The Voice, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."
So, who all received chair turns during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice? Read, below, for our recap of Night 1's Blind Auditions!
Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 1 (September 23, 2024)
Team Reba
Danny Joseph
Song: "I Put A Spell on You"
Kendall Eugene (Coach Replay!)
Song: "Don’t Think Jesus"
Team Snoop
Jake Tankersley
Song: "Something in the Orange"
Torre Blake
Song: "On & On"
ChrisDeo
Song: "I Won’t Give Up"
Team Bublé
Sofronio Vasquez
Song: "I Will Survive"
Kiara Vega
Song: "Amor Eterno”
Team Gwen
Jan Dan
Song: "Almost Doesn’t Count"
Sydney Sterlance
Song: "Drivers License"