The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (September 23): Every Chair Turn

RAVS Gets Funky and Electric Covering "Say So" by Doja Cat | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

The Voice is back, and the competition is fiercer than ever.

After months of waiting, The Voice is finally back for its 26th season on NBC. The competition officially kicked off Monday night (September 26) with two returning Coaches, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, and a pair of new faces, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, ready to mentor the next crop of musical talent. And just like every season, the first few episodes will center around the Blind Auditions, the initial phase in which the Coaches build their respective teams based on an Artist's voice alone.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she decides who to turn her chair for. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

McEntire told Newsweek about filming The Voice, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

So, who all received chair turns during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice? Read, below, for our recap of Night 1's Blind Auditions!

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 1 (September 23, 2024)

Team Reba

Reba McEntire during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Danny Joseph

Song: "I Put A Spell on You"

Kendall Eugene (Coach Replay!)

Song: "Don’t Think Jesus"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jake Tankersley

Song: "Something in the Orange"

Torre Blake

Song: "On & On"

ChrisDeo

Song: "I Won’t Give Up"

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Sofronio Vasquez

Song: "I Will Survive"

Kiara Vega

Song: "Amor Eterno”

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jan Dan

Song: "Almost Doesn’t Count"

Sydney Sterlance

Song: "Drivers License"