The Voice Season 26 Finale: Recap & Official Spoilers (LIVE UPDATES)

Who will emerge as The Voice Season 26 winner? Tune in to find out!

At long last, The Voice Season 26 Finale is here. After the episode on Tuesday night, December 10 (kicking off at 9/8c on NBC), fans will soon know which of the Top 5 Artists is taking home the competition once and for all. Will it be Danny Joseph from Reba McEntire's team, Jeremy Beloate from Snoop Dogg's team, Sofronio Vasquez from Michael Bublé's team, Sydney Sterlace from Gwen Stefani's team, or Shye, also from Team Bublé? Only one singer can be named "The Voice," and the race feels tighter than ever.

That's because each of these Artists has soared through the competition with unique style and music sensibility. No two singers are the same, which means who wins will be determined by how moved fans feel by the final performances (which aired on December 9).

McEntire has led from her heart all season when it comes to choosing which of her Artists to advance each round.

“It’s not how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about her Coach strategy. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? ... A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

The Voice Season 26 Finale live updates and spoilers

Reba McEntire on The Voice Season 26 Episode 9. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Before the winner is announced on December 10, the Season 26 Finale which feature some incredible performances from mega-famous Artists. Voice Coach alums Dan + Shay will take the stage, in addition to Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Sting, and more. You won't want to miss a second of the action.

Be sure to tune in December 10 starting at 9/8c on NBC for the Finale. We'll be updating this post all night with info about the Coaches, Top 5 Artists, Finale performers, and, eventually, the winner of The Voice Season 26. Sing your hearts out!

