Huntley's "Skyline Drive" Lyric Explainer: All About The Voice Winner's Latest Single

Huntley makes his triumphant return to The Voice, and he's bringing a brand-new song.

By Matthew Jackson
The Live Shows that close out each season of The Voice are always a treat for viewers, and not just because they deliver the final contestants giving it their absolute best. You'll definitely be seeing the remaining singers at the top of their game, but you'll also get special guests galore, including past winners of the show making their triumphant returns to show off what they've been working on.

How to Watch

Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. 

This year, as part of the second night of this week's Live Finale celebration airing December 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCThe Voice will welcome back Season 24 winner Huntley, who'll be performing his latest single, "Skyline Drive." Let's take a closer look at the song ahead of Huntley's performance.

Who is Huntley?

A singer-songwriter who melds blues, rock, and country into his repertoire, Huntley made an immediate impression when he stormed onto the Blind Auditions stage in The Voice Season 24, and he remained one of the show's frontrunners throughout the season. In the end, despite very tough competition, he won the Season 24 crown, marking the second consecutive victory for Coach Niall Horan, and launching his own career to a new level.

Since then, Huntley's been busy performing around the country and recording new music. He released a new single, "Tell Me When It's Over," in the summer of 2024, then followed it up in the fall with "Skyline Drive," a very personal song with a special meaning for the singer.

Huntley performs on the voice episode 2415
Huntley performs during the "Knock Outs Part 3" Episode 2415 of The Voice. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

What is Huntley's "Skyline Drive" about?

Released in October of 2024, "Skyline Drive" is an up-tempo rocker that, according to Huntley, is meant to showcase his love for the state he calls home: Virginia. The singer calls Fredericksburg, Virginia home, and even moved back there after a brief stint in Nashville, and this song is his way of paying tribute to the physical beauty and comforts of home.

"'Skyline Drive' is my love song to Virginia — her rolling mountains, beautiful sky, and flowing waters have always been my inspiration," Huntley wrote on Instagram ahead of the song's release. "After everything this past year, it felt right to pay homage to my home and remember where it all started."

You can watch the music video for the song, featuring the scenic beauty of Virginia and Huntley's full band, below.

"Skyline Drive" Lyrics

Want an even closer look at what Huntley's singing about in his latest single? Take a look at the full lyrics, highlighting Virginia landmarks and features, below.

Yeah I’m riding the skyline drive

With my blue ridge baby

Not a care not a fear in sight

My mountain mama saved me

 

Like a dogwood flower

Under Virginia sky

Oh Virginia baby oh my pretty lady yes I’m gonna make you mine

 

Yeah I’m ridin’ the skyline drive

With my blue ridge baby

With the sun setting low

Down on the Shenandoah

My mountain mama saved me

 

Like a dogwood flower

Under Virginia sky

Oh Virginia baby oh my pretty lady yes I’m gonna make you mine

 

Oh Shenandoah oh mountain mama

Take me through your valley straight to your waters

Take me to the land where the Bluegrass grows

Straight towards heaven down her winding road

 

Like a dogwood flower

Under Virginia sky

Oh Virginia baby oh my pretty lady yes I’m gonna to make you mine

Night Two of The Voice Live Finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock. Want to catch up on what's already happened this season? You can stream every episode so far on Peacock!

