The Voice Top 5 Artists Revealed: Who's Going to the Season 26 Finale

Well, it all comes down to this folks! The Top 5 Artists have officially been chosen to compete in The Voice Season 26 Finale, which airs live on NBC next Monday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET and Tuesday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET, while streaming the next day on Peacock.

For over two months now, Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Gwen Stefani have carefully cultivated the very best crop of musical talent around. Some Artists advanced to subsequent rounds; some were Stolen; some were Saved; and others still were, unfortunately, sent home. Things have been fierce, alright, but the industry icons holding court from their revolving Chairs never let their desire to win get in the way of friendly competition and mutual respect.

"While it’s competitive, we never cut each other down," Bublé, who will return for more vocal goodness next season, told TV Insider ahead of the Season 26 premiere back in September. "There’s always humor. There’s always love. It’s going to be different than other seasons. I think that in other seasons, that there may have been a bit more edge, but the drama will come from what’s at stake for our Artists, and for us as Coaches and human beings."

So which Artists are headed toward the final hurdle? Head below for everything you need to know about which contestants (and their respective Coaches) will compete in the Season 26 Finale!

The Top 5 Artists heading to The Voice Season 26 Finale

The Top 5 Artists heading into The Voice Season 26 Finale next week are:

Danny Joseph (Team Reba)

Jeremy Beloate (Team Snoop)

Sofronio Vasquez (Team Buble)

Shye (Team Buble)

Sydney Sterlace (Team Gwen)

When is The Voice Season 26 Finale?

The Voice Season 26 Finale airs Monday, December 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET and Tuesday, December 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC, while streaming next day on Peacock. Besides revealing which Top 5 Artist will take home the top prize, the Finale will also feature special guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Huntley, Kelly Clarkson, Martha Stewart, Tears for Fears, and more!

When does Season 27 of The Voice premiere?

Adam Levine arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024; Kelsea Ballerini attends the ASCAP GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 2, 2024; Michael Bublé on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 27 on Thursday, November 14, 2024; John Legend attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Todd Owyoung/NBC; Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Voice Season 27 premieres Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. The forthcoming roster of Coaches will include returning Coach Michael Bublé; three-time champ and one of the original stars from the very first season, Adam Levine; Season 16 champ, John Legend; and Kelsea Ballerini, who's appeared during three previous seasons in a number of different roles, from substitute Coach to advisor.