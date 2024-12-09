Everything to Know About Sofronio Vasquez on The Voice Season 26

The Voice Season 26 Finale is set, and soon we'll all get to see the Top 5 Artists give us their best in the last showdown to pick the winner.

As is always the case on The Voice, the final singers come from various walks of life, musical styles, and approaches to performing, which means each one of them will deliver something unique in the Finale. That includes Sofronio Vasquez, a singer from the Philippines who came to The Voice with big dreams. And he achieved them.

Who is Sofronio Vasquez?

Vasquez grew up in the Philippines, and while his family didn't have much money when he was a child, he always had music. He credits his father with instilling in him a love of singing, and even calls his father his first Coach. But music wasn't Vasquez's first career pursuit. He studied to be a dentist and began practicing, but the tragic loss of her father inspired him to keep pursuing his dream of singing on the world's stages, and he began to pursue music again in tribute to his father. That pursuit led to several viral cover songs on social media, and eventually, to the stage of The Voice.

Sofronio Vasquez's journey on The Voice so far

Vasquez emerged as just the second-ever Artist in Season 26's Blind Auditions, and with a cover of the Rose Royce song "I'm Goin' Down," earned a coveted 4-Chair Turn. He chose Michael Bublé as his Coach, and set about perfecting his craft for the Battles.

In the Battle rounds, Vasquez faced fellow Team Bublé singer Aliyah Khaylyn, duetting on Jennifer Rush's "The Power of Love," and won the Battle, keeping him on Team Bublé. (Khaylyn was stolen by Team Snoop.) In the Knockouts, Vasquez performed "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," in a three-way competition with Kiara Vega and Jeremy Beloate, where he was once again selected by Bublé as the winner of the round.

In the Playoffs, Vasquez became one of two singers (along with Shye) from Team Bublé to advance with his cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying," then took on Elvis Presley's "If I Can Dream" and The Police's "Every Breath You Take" in the Live Shows, where the public's vote put him through to the Finals.

Now, Vasquez is poised to face his Team Michael compatriot Bublé, as well as Team Reba's Danny Joseph, Team Snoop's Jeremy Beloate, and Team Gwen's Sydney Sterlace in the Finale. Tune in December 10 at 9/8c on NBC to find out who wins!