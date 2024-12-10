Ella Langley is a "straight-shootin’ songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun." Learn more here.

Who Is Ella Langley? What to Know About The Voice Finale Singer

The Top 5 Artists will take the stage during The Voice’s Season 26 Finale on December 9 and 10, but they won’t be the only musicians performing. As is tradition on The Voice, some big-name and up-and-coming musicians will also be performing live, including the rising country star Ella Langley. Here’s everything you need to know about Ella Langley as she graces the stage during The Voice Season 26.

Who is Ella Langley?

Ella Langley at The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Elizabeth Camille Langley was born on May 3, 1999, in Hope Hull, Alabama. On her website, Langley is described as “a straight-shootin’ songwriter who pulls no punches when it comes to life, love, and everything else under the sun,” and after years of gigging in bars and local festivals, the aspiring singer moved to Nashville. Once there, she balanced her own music with a successful career as a writer of songs for other singers, including credits on five tracks from Elle King's album Come Get Your Wife.

In February 2023, Langley signed with Sony Music Nashville and Columbia Records and made her debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry — frequent stomping grounds of The Voice’s Reba McEntire Her debut EP, Excuse the Mess, came out that May.

Ella Langley's music

Ella Langley at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on September 27, 2024. Photo: Catherine Powell/NBC

Ella Langley’s debut album, Hungover, dropped in August 2024, and she hit the road to promote it with her first headlining tour. The 14-track LP was a hit, reaching number-49 on the Billboard 200 charts and number-11 on Billboard’s U.S. Top Country Albums chart.

Her biggest song is Hangover’s lead single, “You Look Like You Love Me,” featuring fellow country singer Riley Green. Released as a promotional single two months before the album’s release, “You Look Like You Love Me” debuted at number-53 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 30. The song, a duet about falling in love with a cowboy at a bar, is certified platinum.

