Who Is Riley Green, Country Music Artist and The Voice Finale Performer?

Riley Green started out on reality TV. Now, he's one of country music's brightest new stars.

Country music artist Riley Green is no stranger to reality television. A decade ago, Green was a contestant on Season 4 of the competition show Redneck Island. He was playing clubs around his hometown when he was approached about joining the show, a stylized riff on the Survivor setup, pitting 24 “rednecks” against one another in various wilderness-based competitions. There was a $100,000 prize pot on the line, but Green was more interested in using the show as a launching point for his music career.

Ten years later, Green, billed as “country’s latest heartthrob,” is returning to reality TV—but not as a contestant. He’s performing as a musical guest during the two-night Live Finale of The Voice Season 26. Green will perform alongside a star-studded cast, including Sting and Snoop Dogg, former Coaches Kelly Clarkson and Dan + Shay, Myles Smith, and Tears for Fears.

Everything to know about country music artist Riley Green

Riley Green attends VOICELESS A Broadcast Special, Fashion Show, and Red Carpet Celebrity Charity Event presented by Boot Barn at The Parthenon on November 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

In addition to a musical career and reality television bona fides, the multitalented musician was a college quarterback at Jacksonville State University and owns a Nashville bar called Riley Green’s Duck Blind.

In the years since Green appeared on Redneck Island, he’s released a handful of EPs and signed a recording contract with Big Machine Records. His first full-length album was 2019's Different ‘Round Here, followed by Ain’t My Last Rodeo in October of 2023 and Don’t Mind If I Do just a year later. Green was named the 2020 New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, among many other accolades.

The Live Finale of The Voice Season 26 will be a two-night even beginning Monday December 9 and ending Tuesday December 10. Green will share the stage with Ella Langley on the second night, as the pair perform their hit duet “Don’t Mind if I Do,” the title track from Green’s third album. The night’s musical proceedings will round out with duets from each of the final Artists and their Coaches.

Green’s stopover at The Voice Season 26 Finale is only one of many performances on his schedule. He’s touring extensively across North America between now and September 2025. If you hear him on The Voice and want to see him live yourself, you’ve got plenty of opportunities in a city near you.